Hello everyone!
As Christians, we all go through the Refiner’s fire in varying degrees and stages of our lives. In fact, none of us are immune to the kinds of trials in life that expose our weaknesses but also develops our character and increases our Christian faith. And yet, when these difficult moments in life occur, we often wonder, “Why is this happening to me?” Today, I want to share with you three components of the Refiner’s fire.
The first component of the Refiner’s fire we need to understand is the role of the silversmith. The job of the silversmith is to use extreme heat to separate or remove unwanted impurities from precious metals. The silversmith watches the precious metal carefully, keeping his eye on the clock and his hand on the thermostat to ensure the precious metals safety throughout the process. In the same way, our heavenly father uses the heat of trials to remove deeply embedded sinful habits, flaws, and character defects from our lives. I like the way Psalm 66:10 puts it, “For you, God, tested us; you refined us like silver.” God is the ultimate silversmith, attentively watching over us while directing every step of our purification and development.
The second component of the Refiner’s fire we need to understand is the role of the dross. In short, dross is the unwanted mass of impurities that is separated from the precious metal during the refining process, and subsequently floats to the top. Dross is the waste, impurity, and/or scum that cannot remain attached when extreme heat is applied. In the same manner, when the fiery trials of life are allowed to rage in our lives, they tend to burn away all the scum and impurities that are preventing us from reaching our full God given potential. Proverbs 25:4 states it in this manner, “Remove the dross from the silver, and a silversmith can produce a vessel.” God wants to remove the sin and waste from our lives so He can develop us into the vessels of honor that He can use for every important work.
The third component of the Refiner’s fire we need to understand is the role of the reflection. The Refiner’s fire process is never complete until the silversmith can see his reflection in the precious metal. And once the reflection can be visibly seen, the price of the precious metal increases dramatically. Similarly, God wants to see His reflection in our actions and attitude. He wants us to conduct our lives in a manner that brings glory to Him. Therefore, the Apostle Paul encourages us in Ephesians 5:1-2, “… Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children and walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us …”
Yes, we all go though the Refiner’s fire in varying degrees and stages of our lives. In order to maximize these unpleasant and extremely difficult moments in life, we must first understand the role of the silversmith. Secondly, we must understand the role of the dross. And finally, we must understand the role of the reflection. I leave you today with Isaiah 48:10, “See, I have refined you, though not as silver; I have tested you in the furnace of affliction.”
Blessings!
