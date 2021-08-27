Hello everyone!
The road to success is not an easy one to travel. There are steep hills, sharp turns, and detours along the way. The road to success is not for the faint at heart, nor the unfocused. Therefore, you need a reliable GPS system to help you to properly navigate the difficult road and unfamiliar territory you will face as you faithful travel from one experience to the next. Today, I want to share with you what the GPS stands for as you travel on the road to success.
First and foremost, the “G” stands for God. We all need God’s direction, protection, and bountiful blessings in order to springboard us into reaching our full potential in life. I like the way King Solomon puts it in Proverbs 3:6, “In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” Where God leads, we need to enthusiastically follow. Because He knows what lies ahead. He knows the rough patches, the unexpected turns, and the delays along the way. Following his direction along the road to success will ensure that we make it to our preferred destination.
The “P” stands for people. You need the right people in your life! You need mentors, subject matter experts, and trusted friends. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 15:22, “Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.” We all need a trusted network of advisers that will help us avoid unnecessary mistakes and to assist in broadening our perspective. You need people in your life that will push you to step outside of your comfort zone and help you to take calculated risk. Having the right people influencing you is critical to getting to your preferred destination.
The “S” stands for sense. More specifically, it takes common sense to help plot a course of successful living. Common sense tells us that in order to be successful in life; you are going to need more than a pipe dream. This is why James 2:26 clearly states, “… faith without works is dead…” It takes faith, perseverance, and a strong work ethic to be successful in this life. As I often say, the elevator to success has never been installed, everyone must take the stairs.
Yes, the road to success in life is not an easy one to travel. It takes a good GPS system to help you to properly navigate from one location to the next. More precisely, you need God, people, and good old common sense to have you achieve your goals. Today, I want to live you with encouraging words coming from Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Blessings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.