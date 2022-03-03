Hello everyone.
Today I want to pause and reflect upon the season of lent. Lent is the forty days of spiritual preparation leading up to Easter Sunday. Lent is designed to be a great time of spiritual evaluation, renewal, and growth. It is much like having a spring cleaning for our souls. Lent 2022 officially began on Wednesday, March 2 and will end on Thursday, April 14. Today we will look at two common approaches that Christians take to participate in the Season of Lent.
The first common approach taken by Christians to participate in the season of Lent is to give up something. Self-denial is a significant part of the Christian lifestyle and for many; it is a big part of their reason in participating in the season of Lent. In fact, Jesus Himself talks about self-denial in Luke 9:23 when He said, “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.” For this reason, many Christians choose to give up things they enjoy during the season. For example, many choose to give up select foods for lent. They may choose to give up meat, fried foods, or their favorite sweets, just to name a few. Others choose to give up coffee, sodas, and/or alcohol. I also know many who choose to give up social media, certain genres of music, or other forms of entertainment. Christians often participate in the Lenten season by giving up something they enjoy.
The second most common approach taken by Christians to participate in the season of Lent is to commit to doing something. Some people commit to starting or increasing spiritual disciplines such as prayer, fasting, and reading God’s word. Others commit to volunteering a portion of their time and talents to the local church or other worthwhile non-profit organization. I like the ways Colossians 3:17 says it, “and whatever you do, in word or in deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” Christians often participate in the season of Lent by committing to doing something beneficial for themselves and others.
The season of Lent is upon us. Let us use this time for spiritual evaluation, renewal, and growth. Let us also look for opportunities to volunteer our time and talents for the benefit of others. Let me be clear, there is no biblical mandate that says Christians must participate in the season of Lent. However, it is a wonderful opportunity to refresh your relationship with God.
Blessings.
