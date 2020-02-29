Hello everyone!
As most of you know, the 2020 season of Lent began on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and will conclude on Thursday, April 9. In my opinion, Lent is simply the Christian season of corporate repentance, renewal, and reflection. For all practical purposes, Lent is spring cleaning for our souls. Today, I want to share three ways you can participate in the season of Lent.
First of all, we can FAST during the season of Lent. Fasting can be defined as “voluntary abstaining from something you like in order to focus your attention on God.”
I like what Jesus said in Matthew 6:16-18, “When you fast, do not look somber as the hypocrites do, for they disfigure their faces to show others they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. (17)But when you fast, put oil on your head and wash your face, (18) so that it will not be obvious to others that you are fasting, but only to your Father, who is unseen; and your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”
Always remember, we do not fast during the Lenten season to win Christian approval or to impress people. We fast to break bad habits, heighten our spiritual awareness, and to become closer to God. Fasting is an important part of the season of Lent.
Secondly, we can increase our PRAYERS during the season of Lent. In Hebrews 4:16 the Bible states, “Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.”
There are so many important things that we can be praying for during the Lenten season. For example, we can pray for protection. We can pray for direction. We can pray for the will of God to be done in our lives. We can pray for God to bless our families. And, we can pray for our country. We can pray that our nation would experience a great spiritual awakening and return to the God of the Bible. Prayer is an important part of the season of Lent.
Thirdly, we can expand our GIVING during the season of Lent. The Bible says it best in 1 Peter 4:10, “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”
I want to encourage you to look for ways to volunteer your time and talents to noteworthy causes and organizations during the Lenten season. Maybe you can simply make a commitment to giving more of your time to your church attendance, during this special time of the year. Giving is an important part of the season of Lent.
In conclusion, I want to remind you that Lent is simply the Christian season of corporate repentance, renewal, and refection. You can fast during the season of Lent. You can increase your prayers during the season of Lent. You can even expand your giving during the season of Lent. But whatever you decide to do or not do during the Lenten season, make sure it is done to heighten your spiritual awareness and to turn your heart toward Jesus.
Blessings!!!
