Hello everyone!
We have official entered The Season of Lent. The dates for Lent 2021 are Wednesday, February 17 through Saturday, April 3. Lent is basically the forty-day time period from Ash Wednesday to the Saturday before Easter Sunday. This is a time traditionally used by many Christians to prepare our hearts and minds for Easter. Lent is not a biblical term found in the Bible but rather it refers to “lengthening of days” or the springtime of the year. I like to think of Lent as a forty-day “spring cleaning” for our souls. Today, I want to share with you three basic principles about the season of Lent.
First, the season of Lent is a time to renew and/or deepen our relationship with God. It is intended to be a time of reflection, self-denial, fasting, prayer, and repentance. For me, Lenten season represents the forty-days Jesus spent in the wilderness fasting, praying, and being tempted by the devil. Luke 4:1-2, summarizes it best, “Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, left the Jordan and was led by the Spirit into the wilderness, (2) where for forty days he was tempted by the devil. He ate nothing during those days, and at the end of them he was hungry.” Jesus gives us this example, for forty-days he made his physical body uncomfortable for the intended purpose of sharpening his spiritual focus. The season of Lent is certainly an opportune time to renew and deepen our relationship with God.
Second, different people observed the season of Lent in distinctly different ways. Some people choose to give up something pleasurable for the duration of Lent. For example, they may choose to give up certain foods, sweets, sodas, coffee, social media, selective TV shows, secular music, and the list goes on and on. Others choose to commit to a special devotional activity. For example, they may commit to a daily Bible reading plan, others commit to increasing their church attendance, some even volunteer a certain number of hours per week during this season. I like what Jesus says about practicing spiritual disciplines in Matthew 6:17-18, “But when you fast, pout oil on your head and wash your face, (18) so that it will not be obvious to others that you are fasting, but only to your Father, who is unseen; and your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” However, you observe it, do not use this time as an opportunity to impress people with your spiritual dedication. The season of Lent, however you choose to observe it, is meant to be between you and God.
Thirdly, the season of Lent is an ATTITUDE as much as it is an ACTION. In Luke 18:9-14, Jesus tells a parable about religious people who have allowed their pride to stunt their spiritual growth. These are lofty, self-righteous people who do not think that their spiritual life could use any improvement. Jesus concludes this parable in verse 14 with the following statement, “… those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” In other words, Christians should never get to the place that we feel like we have arrived spiritually and do not need any further help from God or his church. The season of Lent should be forged with an attitude of humble submission before God.
Yes, we have official entered the season of Lent. May this be a time of renewing and/or deepening our relationship with God, a time that we freely observe in different ways, and a time we express an attitude of humbly submitting ourselves before God. I leave you today with the words found in Joel 2:13, “Rend your heart and not your garments. Return to the LORD your God, for he is gracious and compassionate …”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.