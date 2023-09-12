Editor’s note: From last May through August, the Log Cabin ran a series about feline care at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit. Today’s special entry is a description of life at the CAWU, as narrated by a feline that lived there for a while, until he was adopted.
As I look back on my experience at the animal shelter, I now realize how lucky I was to have lived there for a short time. This wasn’t always the way I felt.
One day, because I had been abandoned by my original owner, I was playing and foraging for food in an open field. The next day, after finding food in a small box, the door to the box closed behind me. I had been captured, and soon I was transported to a place housing other cats and dogs. The scary part was not knowing where I was going on that bumpy ride to the future.
After the ride, I was moved from the box to a small space and dabbed on the back of my neck with liquid that turned out to kill fleas. Not liking to be dabbed with sticky liquids, I decided to hunker down in the back of my new space. “There’s no sense in taking chances here,” I thought. I could hear dogs barking and, as I naturally suspected, more torture awaited me.
It wasn’t long before I was being poked with needles, a process I witnessed several times when it was repeated with each new arrival in the maze of enclosed spaces called the Cat Room. I guess the staff thought I was diseased or something!
After the poking, I heard a horrible rumble accompanied by a loud horn. When it happened again, I heard a human say it was just a train going by. At the time, I thought, “Who would keep animals so close to trains?”
Anyway, I took comfort in the free food and water that had been placed in my space, but I remained wary of any humans who entered the Cat Room. This seemed wise, especially when small humans stuck their fingers through the bars in the door to my space.
Although I was pretty much left alone, one human tempted me with string and gently stroked my chin. Over time, this human became the only one I trusted, even though others cleaned my litter box and continued to provide food and water. I appreciated that.
Day after day, I continued to crouch defensively in the back of my space, and most visitors to the Cat Room ignored me after giving me quick looks when they passed by. I was sending a signal to leave me alone.
Fortunately for me, the signal didn’t work with the one human who refused to leave me alone. In time, he took me to his own space, where I have lived happily for more than six years. My hope is that other abandoned, skeptical felines will find similar fates.
