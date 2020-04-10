Hello Everyone!
This weekend we join together with countless Christians from around the world to commemorate the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Easter Sunday is the apex of the Christian year. It is the crescendo of our calendar. Easter is a time to celebrate the defeat of sin, fear, and the grave. Today, I want to share three basic principles of the Easter story.
First of all, man has a problem that he cannot correct. The problem man has is our imperfection! We all make mistakes. We all have made poor choices. We all have done things in our past that we later regretted. We have all broken God’s laws. The Bible refers to our imperfection as sin. In fact, the Bible states in Romans 3:23, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Yes, our problem is we have all committed sin.
Secondly, our sin problem must be punished by God. Romans 6:23 explains it in this manner, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” According to the scripture, sin is punishable by death. What a terrible predicament for man to be in. Our actions deserve death and we are guilty as charged.
Thirdly, God extends a pardon to free man from the sentence of death. This is the significance of Easter. We have been forgiven of our sins, released from the penalty of our offense, and accepted into God’s family. Romans 5:8 states it like this, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Jesus redemptive work on the cross fixed our sin problem.
Yes, this weekend we will join with countless Christians from around the world to commemorate the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We will remember that man has a problem that he cannot correct. We will remember that our sin problem must be punished by God. And we will remember that God extends a pardon to free man from the punishment that he rightly deserves. The Significance of Easter is we have been released from the penalty and the power of sin!
I leave you today with the words found in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.