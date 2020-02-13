Good morning, brothers and sisters. God is good, Jesus is Lord, and the Holy Spirit is our Comforter. My brothers and sisters, don't think it's strange the way things are going on in this world today. Don't think it's strange the way we, the United States of America, is divided like it is. Not only us, but the whole world. What's happening is, we are setting the stage for our Lord and Savior to come back. Some people know what's about to take place in the spirit realm and some don't have a clue about what's about to take place in this world one day . But I'm here to let you know that Jesus could come back at any time now. I know to some people, they don't want to hear that and some people are happy to hear that He's on His way back. Now don't misunderstand me, I'm not saying I know the day or the hour that He's coming back. I'm just saying, please be ready, please have your house in order (your life). Because surely as we are breathing, He's going to come back! Matthew 24:36 reads: "No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in Heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father." Also, Matthew 24:37-39 reads, "As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man." Yes, brothers and sisters, like it happened back then, the same thing will happen in this day and time. We are setting the stage for Jesus to come back. Sometimes I sit back and just watch people and I wonder "are they saved"? Have they accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior? Have they invited Jesus into their heart? Do they know that only through Jesus we have salvation? And only through Him we can see God our Heavenly Father? I just wonder do they know if they know what's going on in the spirit realm? Do they know we are living in a fallen world? And the way this old world is going, many people are following behind it and when you are following the world's way of doing things that takes your mind off of Jesus. Remember what my title is: The stage is being set for Jesus to come back! Well, it's true! Please understand this. I am not writing to judge anyone of their sins because the Bible says in Roman 3:23: "for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God". When it says "all" that means every last one of us! So get to know Jesus for yourself and ask Him to forgive you of your sins. The question is who are you following? Are you following Jesus, God's loving Son, the only one who died for our sins? Now that's not how it ended, in three days He got up out of the grave with all power in His hands and is sitting at the right hand of God our Heavenly Father. Or are you following satan, the god of this world that we are living in? Let me let you in on a little secret before I go. You are following one or the other, believe it or not! Now who are you following, Jesus or satan? SO IT IS, IT IS SO... Amen...
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
