It took me a couple of months, but I finally finished the most fantastic book I have ever read in my life. Titled “Bibi,” it is the life story of Benjamin Netanyahu. The book has more than 650 pages with 65 chapters of very small type.

There are several reasons why I loved this book so much. First and primary is because I am a Christian and I totally support the nation of Israel, the land that was given to God’s people several thousand years ago. I am sure another reason is because I have personally visited Israel, and the book actually comes alive when you have visited many of the sites he talks about in his book.

