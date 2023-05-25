It took me a couple of months, but I finally finished the most fantastic book I have ever read in my life. Titled “Bibi,” it is the life story of Benjamin Netanyahu. The book has more than 650 pages with 65 chapters of very small type.
There are several reasons why I loved this book so much. First and primary is because I am a Christian and I totally support the nation of Israel, the land that was given to God’s people several thousand years ago. I am sure another reason is because I have personally visited Israel, and the book actually comes alive when you have visited many of the sites he talks about in his book.
Let me confess here in the beginning: my greatest fear is that I cannot do justice to this fantastic book in the brief amount of space that I have here. What I hope I can do is whet your appetite and cause you to want to know more and get a copy to read for yourself. Here is the real rub and why the people of Israel (God’s people) live with the constant threat of being wiped off the face of the earth. That is the goal of the Palestinians who also claim to own the same land.
Being challenged by this fact has motivated the people of Israel to develop the strongest army in the entire Middle East. Because Benjamin Netanyahu, the nation’s longest serving prime minister, got most of his education in the United States, they have a free enterprise system that allows capitalism to flourish. As a result, this small nation has the strongest economy in the region. Of all the Nobel Prizes that have been awarded in the past 70 years, the nation of Israel has the lion’s share of them.
Israel did not become a nation until 1948, when President Dwight David Eisenhower took up their cause. In your mind if you can see a world map and a small strip of land along the Mediterranean Ocean that you can cover with your thumb, and then see all the Arab nations so large that you cannot cover them with the palm of your hand, you will have the picture of what Israel faces every single day. I can tell you this for sure, one man, Benjamin Netanyahu, has truly been the “Man of the Hour” for Israel.
Here are the titles for some of the chapters of his fantastic book: Brothers 1972, Roots 1949-1957, America 1957-1959, the Six-Day War 1967, Father “One day it will help your country” 1976-1978, Entebbe July 4, 1976, Terrorism 1976-1980, First Reforms 1996-1999, Fat Man, Thin Man 2003-2005, A Clash of Head and Heart 2005, “Not One Brick!” 2009-2010, The Battle for Jerusalem 2010, Passing the Torch 2012, Bibi, Please Help Us, 2013, Tunnel War 2014, “Never Again” 2015, Mission Accomplished 2017-2019, New Path to Peace 2020, Covid 2019-2021, My Story, Our Story.
The thing I loved about this book and Bibi’s style of writing is that he makes you feel as though you are actually there with him. Here is a man who loved his country, saw serving in office as his duty, and managed to stay alive. There is no doubt about it, help from America is the way this small nation, blessed by God, has been able to survive. You will be blessed too when you read this fantastic book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.