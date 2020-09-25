Hello everyone!
The past six months have been a trying time for all of us. COVID-19 and the subsequent social isolation, financial woes, and heightened sense of fear and anxiety has been a bit much for even the strongest Christians to navigate. Therefore, I thought it would be prudent to share three benefits that emerge from the testing of our faith.
The first benefit I see emerging from the testing of our faith is that it reveals the validity of our faith. I firmly believe that a faith that hasn’t been tested cannot be trusted. In other words, you do not know how well your faith works, until you have to use it in moments of crisis. When the broader community of disciples were challenged with difficult teaching coming from Jesus, many of them walked away from their Christian faith. In fact, John 6:66 explains what happened in this manner, “From this time many of his disciples turned back and no longer followed him.” Are you like those in the broader community of disciples? Are you going walk away from your Christian faith during times of trouble and difficulty? Or will you stand firm, trusting God to see you though? The testing of our faith will always reveal the validity of our faith. Is it strong or is it weak? Is it real or is it fake? Will you continue to trust God or lean to your own understanding?
The second benefit I see emerging from the testing of our faith is it helps to eliminate impurities from our lives. Isaiah 48:10 says it best “Behold, I have refined you, but not as silver; I have tried you in the furnace of affliction.” In the process of refining gold and silver, the precious metal is heated, which causes the impurities to separate and rise to the top of the barrel. Once at the top, the refiner removes the impurities. In the same like manner, when we experience difficult moments in our lives, it often reveals deeply imbedded character flaws, wrong mindset, underdeveloped faith, and sinful behavior. God loves us too much to allow us to remain where we are. If we allow Him, God will use the testing of our faith to remove anything in our lives that is holding us back from his best.
The third and final benefit I see emerging from the testing of our faith is promotion. Much like in the education system, with every passing grade comes a promotion. 1 Peter 5:6 says it best, “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.” Do not waste this moment. Nothing you are going through right now will be wasted. Always remember, the testing of your faith is the vehicle God has chosen to carry you to a place of promotion. When you come out on the other side of this, you will be both stronger and wiser.
Yes, the past six months has been a trying time for all of us. But the testing of a Christian’s faith is always beneficial because it reveals the validity of our faith, it eliminates impurities from our lives, and it helps to promote us. I leave you with James 1:2-3, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sister, whenever you face trails of many kinds, (3) because you know that the test of your faith produces perseverance.”
Blessings!!!
