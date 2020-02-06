Hello everyone!
On Sunday, Jan. 26, sports icon Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and seven others were killed when their helicopter went down in the hills of Calabasas, California. This tragic accident should remind us that life is short. Here are three take-a-ways we all can glean from this horrific event.
First of all, because life is short, we should stop taking the people we love for granted. I love the ways Solomon puts it in Proverbs 3:27-28, “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it’s in your power to act. (28) Do not say to your neighbor, come back tomorrow and I’ll give it to you, when you already have it with you.” In other words, never withhold your time, love, and attention from the people in your life that really deserve it. Do not procrastinate! Because, you do not know when it will be your last time interacting with one another. I encourage you to take advantage of every God given opportunity to share your love and/or extend your forgiveness to those that mean the most to you. Because, time has taught me that life is short.
Secondly, because life is short, we should choose to be happy now. Today, you get to choose your attitude. You can choose to be negative and miserable or you can choose to be positive and happy. The Bible says it like this in Psalms 136:1, “O give thanks unto the LORD, for he is good: for his mercy endures forever.” I grew up singing the classic hymn, “Count your blessings. Name them one by one. And it will surprise you what the Lord has done…” Today, there are so many wonderful reasons to be thankful. Because life is short, we should choose to be happy now.
Finally, because life is short, we should choose Jesus today. I often reflect on the words of the Apostle Paul found in 2 Corinthians 5:10, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each of us may receive what is due us for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad.” Always remember, death is simply a doorway from one life to the next. And because we don’t know when that doorway will open for us, it behooves us to be ready to meet Jesus. Life is short; therefore, we should choose Jesus today.
The death of sports icon Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and seven others should serve as a reminder to us that life is short. Therefore, we should stop taking the people we love for granted. We should choose to be happy now. And we should choose Jesus today. I leave you with the words found in James 4:13-14, “Now listen, you who say, today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money. (14) Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.”
Blessings!!!
