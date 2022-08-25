“I want to be the kind of person my dog thinks I am.”
In our home we have a small pillow with the quote I listed above on it. I tried to research and find out who first coined this phrase and I apologize, but I cannot find the original author. Google let me down (ha). Therefore, we will just focus this week on the content of the quote because I believe there is a strong bit of validity to this quote and how it impacts on our lives.
I have shared with you all many times before the fondness of have of my pets, Walt and Disney. They are two long-haired dachshunds and, well, they are indeed very special to my wife and me. However, let’s reflect on our quote and my relationship with these pets. I want to give the page over to them for just a moment, so that in their own words they can tell you what they think of their owners.
Hi, my name is Walt and I live with two “older people,” Joe and Adele, we will call them my owners for the rest of this article, but, they know me and my brother Disney really run the show at our house. I have lived with them since I was just a little guy and well today I am proud to say I am 5 years old. I hear them occasionally say things, like, well in dog years I am 35 years old, but that is silly, I am 5 and I like being 5. My owners are special people to me, I mean, I get the run of the house so to speak. They let me sit on all of the furniture, and get this, I even get to sleep in their bed. They treat me and my adopted brother (Disney) so very well. I mean they pet us all the time, in the winter when we are watching television, they pull out blankets and we get to snuggle up and stay warm and cozy, it is just the best. Why, they even give me treats for going outside and doing my business. I mean really, where do they think I’d do it, inside my house? Talk about food, folks, I’ve got it made, they leave me a bowl out all the time, and it is never empty of food. Occasionally my brother will eat more than his fair share, but in no time at all, my owners have filled it right back up. They love me so much, I mean each morning I get to sit in Joe’s lap while he reads, gosh, he reads a lot, but it is ever so quiet when he is reading. Oh and the fun we have, Joe will get down on the floor with me and wrestle and chase me, it is such a blast. Oftentimes we have these little people come over to the house, really, little people, they talk and play, watch funny cartoon shows but the very best thing they do is they walk around holding food in their hands and they drop it on the floor all just for me. I am just so blessed to live with my owners and I so hope you know them like I do, for they are loving and caring and well, I wouldn’t trade them for the world. Disney, oh how does he like them, well, how about I let him speak for himself?
Hi, my name is Disney and I am 12 years old. I have also lived with my owners since I was very little and have really gotten to know them so much better than my little brother Walt. I call him little even though he is bigger than me, but mind you, I am in charge. My owners treat me special. I mean, if they aren’t holding me, I will bark at them until they pick me up, like folks really I am not about to go without being held, why would anyone ever do that? I wouldn’t trade my owners for anything, why they make sure all mine and Walt’s needs are met and we live in the lap of luxury. I so hope you get to know them like we do, for we think you will like being around them as well. Well, I’d like to continue but I just heard Adele say she was taking a nap and that means I’m off to rest. See ya, Disney.
Well folks there you have it straight from the horse’s (I mean dog’s) mouth, exactly what they think of their owners Joe and Adele. I ever so suspect your pets likely would say the same thing as ours would if given such a chance.
Oh, in our dogs eyes and heart we are I believe the kind of people that God so intends us to be. Therefore, I can truthfully say, I so hope that I am the kind of person (to all of who come into contact with me) that my dogs think I am. For, if so, I believe our lives will be better.
