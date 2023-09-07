Did you hear about the man who was running for office? When he got to the courthouse to vote, he looked over the list of candidates who were running for the same office, and decided several were better qualified than he was, so he voted for someone else. This old boy was brimming with confidence, wouldn’t you say?

There is a famous poem titled “The One in The Glass” that I thought about when I heard this story. If we are to ever succeed in office or in life, we must have self-confidence. We must believe that we can do the job as good as, or perhaps better than, anyone else. Please let me share this poem with you and see if you don’t agree.

