In the article I shared with you last week, I highlighted our week’s stay in our nation’s capital. This week I am going to use one more story from our trip to Washington D.C. as the topic of discussion.
When we visited the Smithsonian Art Museum, they have on display a series of four paintings by Thomas Cole that he painted in 1840. These four paintings are an allegory of the four stages of man: childhood, youth, manhood and old age. In each painting, accompanied by a guardian angel, the voyager rides in a boat on the River of Life. The landscape, corresponding to the season of the year, plays a major role in telling the story. All of this data was provided to me, by Wikipedia. I highly encourage you to pull up these four paintings as you are reading this article as I will be speaking on each of them in succession.
Stage One: Childhood
In stage one we see the infant seated in the middle of the boat, right behind his guardian angel who is standing to protect him, and guide the boat. The boat is flowing on smooth water, from a dark cave into the beautiful green surroundings ahead. As I study this photo it reminds me of the following scripture: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul.” Psalm 23.
Our lives are indeed meant to be lived in such a way that we can cast all our cares and worries on to God. When we live close to God, we find a peace that knows He is in control, and that all will be well. Now, life is perilous and we know it isn’t always well, but when lived close to God, we have a fortress of protection.
The child in the photo has his arms stretched out high, as if to say, world, here I come. You see no cares, no worries, no burdens on the child, and that my friends is how we are to live with God as our guide.
Stage Two: Youth
Ah, how the stage of life has changed. In our second painting, the child has become a youth. The youth is alone in the boat steering it his own way, and the guardian angel is standing on the bank of the river. In the background of the photo is a beautiful castle, and of course the youth is steering the boat right towards the castle. Doesn’t this apply to all of us in our lives. When we are young, the world is our playground and the temptations that come with it are all right in front of us. We steer towards the grandest of things, and hope that this is what will bring us peace and happiness. As I study this photo it reminds me of the following scripture: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” Proverbs 3: 5-6.
What wonderful words to give to the youth in our life (and I dare say to us as well no matter the stage of life). We need to trust in the Lord and let him be the captain of our ship. As the youth embark on tackling the world it will be such a help for them to know they are not tackling it on their own, or on their own wisdom. God will make straight the paths of those who turn to him, and allow him to be their guide.
Stage Three: Manhood
In our third photo, we see the youth has become a man. The man in the boat is guiding it by himself, this time, he has his hands clasped in prayer as the river is turning into raging waters. The guardian angel is still present but this time looking down on the man from a far point away. What a picture of our lives, don’t you agree? We mature and with it, comes the trials and worries of the world. Careers, children, expenses, all become a reality in our lives and with such reality comes the truth that life is hard, and raging waters seem to appear almost daily. And with our age, we also think that we can manage all these raging waters on our own. Our guardian angel has not left us, but he is not as close as he used to be (wonder who moved?). As I study this photo it reminds me of the following scripture: “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.” 1 Peter 5: 6-7.
Our world is chocked full of folks who are dealing with anxiety in their life. They are longing for a cure to their problem and sadly fail to realize that the cure is right in front of them. Handing off life’s problems to the creator of life himself will indeed help one deal with any anxious times in your life. I don’t think it was by chance that the man in the photo has his hands clasped in prayer. My guess is he realizes he cannot handle the raging waters or storms in his life alone, and my dear friends, neither can we. Cast all your anxieties on God and allow him to handle them for you. You will find such peace when you take this step.
Stage Four: Old Age
In our last photo, the man in the boat, has now become very old. His appearance is frail and the angel who was watching on high has descended back down to the boat, hovering over it as the boat flows toward the end, depicting the end of his life. The man’s hands are open as if to say help me along my journey, but there appears to be no anxiety on his face, but rather peace. This is the only picture where two angels are seen, one as stated, hovering very closely to the old man, and then another far away in the distance upward, as to indicate he is waiting on the old man to join him. As I study this photo it reminds me of the following scripture: “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going. Thomas said to him, ‘Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?’ Jesus said to him, I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one come to the Father except through me.” John 14: 1-6
The voyage of life. What a way to describe our lives and in these photos Thomas Cole has captured many of the events we deal with and how we handle them in our lives.
I hope you have enjoyed this journey, and I do so pray that you have accepted Jesus as your personal savior in your life, for no journey can or will be complete without the personal escort waiting for you to take you to your room in the Father’s house. The peace that you will experience daily in your life is awesome, when you give your life to the Lord. Our world is perilous, no need to walk in it alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.