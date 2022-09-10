The Wagner Group is a private military organization that has received extensive news coverage for its work in Ukraine. The news reports suggest that as the Ukrainian war has gone poorly for Russia, the Russians developed a dire need for more soldiers. But Putin has been unwilling to institute a draft to bolster the size of his army. A draft would be so unpopular among Russians that it would cause political problems for Putin. In short, Putin needed an alternative way to raise more troops, so he hired the Wagner Group to do a significant amount of fighting on Russia’s behalf.

While the Wagner Group is a Russian-owned operation, it has worked for many nations, although most of these nations were allied with Russia. The Wagner Group has been involved in conflicts in Syria and in many African nations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.