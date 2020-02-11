The big news this week was the update to the flood-plain map in Clinton.
As a component of that news, the news of the flood plain map is that the new map can not be used yet – ultimately a disappointment, at least for the time being.
Clinton has two rivers running through it, and this, many years ago now, created a problem, an event called in local lore “The Flood of ‘82.”
The flood was such that it just really smacked the downtown area hard.
Rains had been bad that Spring, and had kept those two rivers running high. That is what it is, but as the rivers ran high a lot of waste, junk and namely tree limbs were washed down stream along with everything else. By the time it got to Clinton, the waste began to damn up parts of the river and, well, the rivers overran their banks: flooding.
The courthouse square had water up almost high enough to cover the “Stop” part of stop signs. As it was it got high enough to damage business inventories.
The newspaper, at the time with its office on the court square, was one of those damaged entities. At the time – we’re told – it had its old printing equipment in the back. That got wiped out after being under water. (That the newspaper office was underwater and they were still able to get a newspaper out, with pictures, in those pre-computer days continues to amaze me. It’s hard enough getting the thing out when the internet connection goes down, when the dark room and wax machines of those analog years are underwater – I can’t imagine.)
The worse part was businesses lost their inventory and did not have flood insurance. What they did have, in a number of cases, was a bank note to pay.
A lot of hardships came from the flood.
The way the story’s told, prior to the flood downtown Clinton was positively hopping, with lots of foot traffic on weekends. Once the flood came and businesses got washed out, that all came to an end. (It wasn’t too long after that, like so many small towns, Walmart moved in and drove the final nail.)
Other than re-shaping the downtown, two things happened as a result of the flood: 1- Flood control got to be a lot more serious topic and, 2- downtown Clinton was put on a flood plain.
Flood control: Now a lot more attention is paid to river bank maintenance, the Corps of Engineers playing a big part here, as does the Nature Conservancy. Plus a lot more thought goes into the shape and depth of river sections.
Interestingly, a river that’s too deep or too wide is more prone to flooding, so a lot of work goes into keeping the banks just-so to avoid the brush piles leading to the river blockage of times gone by.
Flood plain: Now you have to have flood insurance, now you have to finance a building that’s liable to flood. It’s expensive, especially if you’re in a part of town shown to be liable to flood every 20, or even 10, years.
So commercial buildings in the area are difficult to finance and expensive to insure – and this is in an area already hit with post-flood business closings, coupled with major employers having moved out of the area.
Then word comes they’re working on a new flood-plain map. Hope springs. Then word follows that this new map paints a far less dire picture than the previous map, the most recent issued in 1991. Hope upon hope.
It came out last week, and yes, good news. Most of the downtown is no longer in any flood plain, and surrounding flood likelihood is marked as being less likely, like once every 500 years or so.
But, this map is not the fully approved map. That takes time. While government agencies have processed it, not all the agencies required to do so have processed it and until they process it banks and insurance companies are still required to use the 1991 map, the bad news map.
Timeline to get the map fully approved? Nobody seems sure. The city could pay for an engineering firm to do the work and speed the approval process, but at $60,000 for such a job the money’s just not in the Clinton budget.
So it’s one step forward, and one step… waiting to happen.
