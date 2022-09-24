‘The Woman King” is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (director of “Love & Basketball” and “The Old Guard”) and written by Dana Stevens (“Fatherhood”) and actress Maria Bello. The film tells the real life story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Academy Award winner Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

The movie begins with a Star Wars-esque opening text which should already tell you what type of epic, large scale action movie you’re about to get yourself into. And if you weren’t already convinced by that, maybe that opening text followed by a night battle of the Agojie women sneaking into their rival tribe’s camp and slashing the throats of every last one of them in one of the most exhilarating opening fight scenes in cinema history would do it for you. I know it did for me. Instantly, I was hooked.

