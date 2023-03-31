I spent my summers in a quiet, mostly childless neighborhood tucked away on a hill on the south side of town. You could circumnavigate the entire neighborhood in 10 minutes on a bike if you didn’t mind powering up a long, gradual incline and a blind curve in either direction. I used to lament the neighborhood’s lack of children because I had no one to play with.

I spent a lot of summers sitting outside with notebooks, drawing or writing stories or coming up with my own imaginative games. Most of all, I spent time in the woods across from my house, a plot of land big enough to build on, only no one ever had.

Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com

