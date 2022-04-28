Here is a challenge for you to think about. Can you name me one business, one product or one service that at one time was not just an idea in some person’s mind? When someone first said that the world runs on great ideas, they really hit the nail on the head. Of course, getting the idea is just the first step, as the idea must be fleshed out and then created to be a useful product or service.
In our country there are many people who have worked overtime, and because of our unique system of government and the American Free Enterprise system we have thousands and thousands of products and services that meet our every want and need. When I go to Walmart, I never cease to be amazed at the vast number of products that fill their shelves.
It is in the vein that I have an idea that may benefit you, as I know it will even if someone else takes it and runs with it. We have a fantastic publication here in our community called 501 Life. The publication is produced monthly about people, events and special occasions that take place in the 501 area code that includes 11 counties in central Arkansas. In the July 2021 issue they featured a story about my most recent book titled “Your Future Begins Today.” The graphics were just beautiful and included the color photo of the front cover and a red, white and blue ribbon coming from the book with the title, “America’s Book.”
While I had thought about this being “America’s Book,” it was the first time I had seen it in print. Based on some things that happened prior to this, it really hit home and resonated with me. Faulkner County, Arkansas, Judge Jim Baker had written the Preface for the book, and when I went to get what he had written, he said, “Bring me the first 30 copies.” When the book came out, I took the 30 copies to him. He has since purchased 75 more to give to family and friends. However, a comment he made about this book has set the wheels in motion. He said, “This book will change the culture.”
As I am sure you know, we desperately need to change the culture in our nation. The violence, murders and Godless things taking place every day cause me great concern for the future of our children and grandchildren. I have worked on this idea and am making progress. I have produced a curriculum for “The Future Begins Today” to teach character and morals in schools across the nation. The background for the book was set in the 1950s when I was growing up and we did not have to lock our doors at night or take the keys out of the car’s ignition.
This book needs to be in every home for parents to read to and teach their children. There is a fantastic idea here for companies to use as an advertising tool. This usage will be money much better spent than newspaper, radio and TV that have a short shelf life. In larger quantities I can sell the books at a considerable discount. If you or anyone you know has an interest, drop me a note at Jim Davidson, 2 Bentley Drive, Conway, AR 72034. This is my life’s work, and we will use the money to help others. Help me spread the word please. My best, Jim.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.