Once Christmas has passed, the world looks to a new year. Many wonder what the new year will bring while planning their own ways of ringing in 2023. It will be a year marked with war in some nations and peace in others. There will be triumph, and there will be heartbreak. But in the meantime, the world will pause to celebrate the end of one year and the hopes for the next.

In New York City, the famous dropping of the Times Square Ball will mark the new year. It is a tradition dating back to New Year’s Eve 1904 when Adolph Ochs, then owner of The New York Times, devised it as a way of celebrating the new year by having the glass ball lowered on the roof of his newspaper building. The modern ball, its fifth incarnation, is glass, six feet in diameter, and weighs more than 1,200 pounds. It was manufactured by Waterford Crystal and has more than 9,500 LED lights illuminating it. It is the most popular new year’s observance in the United States.

