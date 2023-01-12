Good morning everyone. God has been so good to us, regardless of the things that are currently occurring in the world. He loves us and he wants to bring us through trouble. Sometimes I sit and think about those who have gone on to their final destination. I wonder if they knew when they would exit this world and understood they would be living in eternity.
Whenever we exit this world and how we exit this world will determine if we spend eternity in heaven or hell. Heaven or hell will be our eternal home. Just like Lazarus, I’m going to make heaven my eternal home. I know there are some of you who don’t believe in heaven or hell. But one day you will find out they are real places. You might be thinking that once you die it’s all over. Brothers and sisters, when you die your soul will come out of this home it’s living in, which is your fleshy body, and it will enter heaven or hell.
It all depends on how you live your life down here on earth. So, choose to live your life for Jesus so you can live in heaven with him. But if you choose to live your life without him in hell, you will open your eyes, just like the rich man. If that occurs it will be to late for you to get right with Jesus. Once you are in hell there is no way out. It will be eternal burning forever and ever. Now, I know you do not want to spend eternity in that place, burning forever. Your soul is the real you. And one day the real you will spend eternity in one place or the other. I want to let you in on a little something. It’s up to you where you spend eternity. God made a way for us to live in heaven with him. And that way is through his son, Jesus. I am trying to let you know the price has already been paid for us to get into heaven. And that price was the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. You do not have to figure out how you will make it to heaven, Jesus took care of that for you. You do not have to try to figure it out or come up with excuses for why you can’t get into heaven. Put your trust and hope in Jesus. So, while the blood is warm in your veins, make Jesus your lord and savior. Allow him to come into your heart today because he loves you and he wants you in heaven with him. Do not make hell your eternal home if you do, it will be your own fault. So do it God’s way and not your way.
