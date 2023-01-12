Good morning everyone. God has been so good to us, regardless of the things that are currently occurring in the world. He loves us and he wants to bring us through trouble. Sometimes I sit and think about those who have gone on to their final destination. I wonder if they knew when they would exit this world and understood they would be living in eternity.

Whenever we exit this world and how we exit this world will determine if we spend eternity in heaven or hell. Heaven or hell will be our eternal home. Just like Lazarus, I’m going to make heaven my eternal home. I know there are some of you who don’t believe in heaven or hell. But one day you will find out they are real places. You might be thinking that once you die it’s all over. Brothers and sisters, when you die your soul will come out of this home it’s living in, which is your fleshy body, and it will enter heaven or hell.

