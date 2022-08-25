Hello everyone, God is good, and he loves us dearly. How many of you know the day is soon approaching when God will send his son Jesus back to earth to gather all his children and take us back to heaven with him? Will you be in that number?

The day has come that some have decided to live the lifestyle of their choice and follow the god of this world, satan. They will soon find out they were living and following a lie. That is what satan is a lie, and the father of lies. We are in a day where satan is making people believe there is no God in heaven. He has blinded many individuals and will continue to do so until the coming the lord, Jesus Christ.

