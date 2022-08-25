Hello everyone, God is good, and he loves us dearly. How many of you know the day is soon approaching when God will send his son Jesus back to earth to gather all his children and take us back to heaven with him? Will you be in that number?
The day has come that some have decided to live the lifestyle of their choice and follow the god of this world, satan. They will soon find out they were living and following a lie. That is what satan is a lie, and the father of lies. We are in a day where satan is making people believe there is no God in heaven. He has blinded many individuals and will continue to do so until the coming the lord, Jesus Christ.
He has blinded their eyes from the only one who is able to save them, Jesus. Satan is convincing people to follow him and not turn to Christ. Many are following his lead and making him their god. There is coming a day when Jesus will sound the trumpet and the dead in Christ will rise from the grave, to meet Jesus in the air, and live with him forever in heaven. There is coming a day when every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus is lord, to the glory of God the father.
For those who do not believe in Jesus, you will bow one day, you can choose to bow now, or you are guaranteed to bow later. Brothers and sisters repent of your sins, turn for them and ask Jesus to forgive you, he will. Do not wait until you stand before Jesus’ face to ask for forgiveness, it will be to late. Jesus is waiting on you, he is ready to forgive you and make you a part of his family. Jesus did something we all should know about. He gave his life for us. He died on a cross between two thieves. Precious brothers and sisters the day will come when we all will face death or the coming of Jesus.
So please make Jesus your lord and savior today. In closing, the day is coming when we will join our saved loved ones in heaven, that’s if you are saved. You see I have someone I want to see, my son, Marcus Jr. I miss him so much. I know I will meet him in heaven because prior to leaving this earth he made Jesus his lord and savior. So, if you want to see your saved loved ones you must be saved. Join a church that is teaching about Jesus and live according to his status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.