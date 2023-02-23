There is coming a day when Jesus will come back to take his people from the face of this earth. On that day those who are left behind will be gazing up to the sky wondering what is going on, because people will be disappearing all around them. People of every race, gender and age will go back with Jesus when he returns. It will happen in a blink of an eye.
Some of you may be tired of me talking about the coming of the Lord, but there will be a day where you wished you had believed in the return of Jesus Christ. On that a day there will be sadness in the hearts of those who are left behind. Many will not believe what is happening even though it is occurring right before their eyes. Some will find their way to church to try to worship and praise God, but it will be too late. Brothers and sisters, I am simply warning you about what is to come. It will happen whether you are ready or not. Do not take my word for it, read it in your Bible, it is written in the word in 2 Thessalonians 4:13-18. The day is coming where you will be looking for your saved loved ones, but they will be nowhere on earth to be found. I know it seems like Jesus is not coming back because it has taken so long. However, God is long suffering and patient with us, and he is giving time for those who have not given their lives to Jesus to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.