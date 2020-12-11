There was a rich man who was dressed in purple and fine linen and lived in luxury every day. At his gate was laid a beggar named Lazarus, covered with sores and longing to eat what fell from the rich man’s table. Even the dogs came and licked his sores.
The time came when the beggar died and the angels carried him to Abraham’s side. The rich man also died and was buried. In hell, where he was in torment, he looked up and saw Abraham far away, with Lazarus by his side.
So, he called to him, ‘Father Abraham, have pity on me and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, because I am in agony in this fire.’ But Abraham replied, ‘Son, remember that in your lifetime you received your good things, while Lazarus received bad things, but now he is comforted here and you are in agony. And besides all this, between us and you a great chasm has been fixed, so that those who want to go from here to you cannot, nor can anyone cross over from there to us.’ He answered, ‘Then I beg you, father, send Lazarus to my father’s house, for I have five brothers.
Let him warn them, so that they will not also come to this place of torment.’ Abraham replied, ‘They have Moses and the Prophets; let them listen to them.’ ‘No, father Abraham,’ he said, ‘But if someone from the dead goes to them, they will repent.’ He said to him, ‘If they do not listen to Moses and the Prophets, they will not be convinced even if someone rises from the dead.’” (Luke 16:19-31)
Good morning everyone! God has been so good to us, regardless of this pandemic. He loves us and He wants to bring us through this COVID19. Sometimes I sit and think about those who have gone on to their final destination. I wonder if they knew when they exit this world, we are living in that they were going to another world to spend eternity in forever and ever and ever.
Brothers and sisters, whenever we exit out of this world and how we exit out of it is a known fact that we will spend eternity in one of two places, that’s Heaven or hell. And we will spend it though out all eternity. In other words, that will be our last stop and when it stops, you will step into one or the other place. Just like Lazarus, I’m going to make Heaven my eternal home. I know there are some of you who don’t believe in Heaven or hell. But one day you will find out they are real places.
You might be thinking that once you die it’s all over with. Brothers and sisters, when you die your soul will come out of this home it’s living in, which is your flesh body, and it will enter into Heaven or hell. It all depends on how you live your life down here on earth that you will enter into Heaven or hell.
So, choose to live your life for Jesus so you can live in Heaven with Him. But if you choose to live your life without Him in hell, you will open up your eyes just like the rich man and you know what? It will be too late to get right with Jesus. Once you are in Hell there is no way out. It will be eternal burning forever and ever.
Now, I know you don’t want to spend eternity in that place, burning forever and ever. Your soul, brothers and sisters, is the real you! And one day the real you will spend eternity in one or the other place. I want to let you in on a little something. It’s up to you where you spend eternity. God has made a way for us to live in Heaven with Him. And that way is through His Son, Jesus. Brothers and sisters, I’m trying to let you know the price has already been paid for us to get to Heaven. And that price was the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. So, stop making excuses because you can’t get to Heaven!
Put your trust and hope in Jesus. Excuses, excuses, everybody has one. So, while the blood is running warm in your veins, make Jesus your Lord and Savior. Allow Him to come into your heart today because He loves you and He wants you in Heaven with Him. So, don’t make hell your eternal home because if you do, it’s your own fault. Never forget, God has already provided a way for us to get to Heaven. So, do it God’s way and not your way! SO IT IS, IT IS SO ... Amen ...
