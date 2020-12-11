Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.