Good morning everyone, God has been so good to us, regardless of this pandemic. He loves us and he will bring us through COVID-19.
Sometimes I sit and think about those who have gone on to their eternal resting place. I wonder if they knew when they left this world they were living in that they were going to another world to spend eternity. Brothers and sisters, however we exit this world will determine where we will reside for eternity. We will spend eternity in one of two places, that’s heaven or hell.
In other words, heaven or hell will be our last stop, you will step into one or the other. Just like Lazarus, I am going to make heaven my eternal home. I know there are individuals who do not believe in heaven or hell. But one day you will find out they are real places. You might be thinking that once you die it is all over with. Brothers and sisters when you die your soul will come out of the earthly flesh it is living in and will enter heaven or hell.
It all depends on how you live your life down here on earth whether you will enter heaven or hell. So, choose to live your life for Jesus so you can live in heaven with him. But if you choose to live your life without Jesus, in hell you will open your eyes just like the rich man in Luke 22, because it will be too late to get right. Once you are in hell there is no way out. It will be eternal burning forever and ever. Now I know you do not want to spend eternity in that place, burning forever and ever.
Your soul is the real you brothers, and sisters. One day the real you will spend eternity in one place or the other. I want you to understand that it is completely up to you where you spend eternity. God has made a way for us to live in heaven with him. That way is through his son, Jesus. Brothers and sisters, I am trying to let you know the price has already been paid for us to get to heaven. The price was the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. So, stop making excuses for why you cannot get to heaven. Excuses, excuses, everybody has one. Put your trust and hope in Jesus. So, while the blood is running warm in your veins, make Jesus your lord and savior. Allow him to come into your heart today because he loves you and he wants you in heaven with him.
Do not make hell your eternal home because if you do, it is your own fault. Never forget, God has already provided a way for us to get to heaven so, do it God’s way and not your way. I want you the know, the devil would love for you to spend eternity with him in hell where you will burn forever. If you believe living life apart from Jesus is so much more fun, continue living a life of sin and you will later come to regret it.
