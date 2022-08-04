Good morning everyone, God has been so good to us, regardless of this pandemic. He loves us and he will bring us through COVID-19.

Sometimes I sit and think about those who have gone on to their eternal resting place. I wonder if they knew when they left this world they were living in that they were going to another world to spend eternity. Brothers and sisters, however we exit this world will determine where we will reside for eternity. We will spend eternity in one of two places, that’s heaven or hell.

