The greatest man to set foot on this earth is Jesus, God’s beloved son and our lord and savior. There is none like him. He is alpha and omega, the beginning, and the ending. Have you ever trusted him as your lord and savior? I know many may not believe in him, but I am here to let everyone know he is the best and greatest man who will ever walk this earth.
There is none like him. So, I beg you to get to know him because he is the key to heaven. Sometimes I ask myself if I truly know Jesus and recognize everything he has done for me. I know if it were not for him I would not be here today.
Jesus is a loving and caring God. So, today I want to proclaim the love he has for you and me to the entire world. God’s love for us is so strong and mighty. You see, I am not ashamed to tell the world that he died for me and is the son of God. I am not ashamed to ask people if they know Jesus if they do not I let them know that Jesus is the only way to heaven.
I also let them know that he died on a Roman cross on a hill called Calvary. Jesus was buried but did not stay in the grave, three days later he rose with all power in his hands. He is now sitting on the right hand of God the father in heaven. I let them know that he is our healer, our protector, anything we need, and more. Jesus also gives us joy, happiness, and peace of mind. There is no one greater than Jesus.
I am not here to put you down based on your beliefs or how you were raised, but Jesus is real. Jesus came to seek and save the lost. I do not know about you, but I was lost and now I am found, and I owe it all to Jesus. What he has done for me, he will do for you. Jesus did not come to make a deal; he is the real deal and came to make you free.
In closing, I just want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to share my faith in him with you. I pray that one day when it is all said and done, we will meet again in heaven. Every day we are getting closer to meeting our maker and I pray we all are ready when he comes back. Do not forget every morning he allows us to wake up he gives us a chance to turn to him. There will not be any excuse for anyone to go to hell. This is your opportunity to get right with God. Accept this as your second chance, you may not get another one. I urge you, brothers and sisters, to give your life to Jesus. Stop putting him off and make him your lord and savior today. I love all of you, please do not take what I say lightly. In Jesus’ name.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.