How many of you know that in order for us to meet Jesus face to face, your spirit-man which is the real you, is going to have to leave your flesh body it’s living in down here on earth. I know some of you don’t understand what I just said so let me make it a little plainer for you. When you get a chance go look in the mirror at yourself. What you are looking at is the flesh part of your body (dirt).
The spirit-man lives inside of your flesh body. All I’m trying to say is in order to meet Jesus face to face you have to either die or Jesus will come back first because flesh and blood can’t stand before Jesus. I know that we don’t like to talk about dying but one day it’s going to happen.
We don’t know when or how it will happen so once again, are you ready to meet Jesus face to face? I understand dying is such a touchy and uncomfortable subject to some people like those who don’t know Jesus. Then there are some who confess Jesus as their Lord and Savior that don’t like talking about dying either. I don’t think I know anyone who is begging to die in this day and time. I like to use myself as an example when I write about something like this.
Even though I know I am saved and that when I die I know I am going to Heaven to be with Jesus forever and ever, I’m still not ready to die. It’s not because I am afraid to die, I just don’t want to leave my loved ones right now. I want to be around to see my grandkids grow up and to be able to teach them about the love of God and what Jesus did for us.
I’m sure there are some of you who feels the same way I do. Sometimes I think about going to be with my son, Marcus Jr, but you know what? I’m still not ready to die. You see, I miss him so much I think about being with him in Heaven every day. I can’t wait to see Jesus and my son face to face. What a day that’s going to be! I know I’ve been talking about dying, I just want to know are you ready to meet Jesus face to face? Question: ARE YOU SAVED? I’m not asking do you go to Church or do you read your Bible or how good you are. All that is good but I’m asking do you know Jesus the only one who can save you. If you die this very moment would you spend eternity with Jesus in Heaven or in that other place called hell, the place that burns with fire forever and ever? That place where the fire never goes out. I’m not try to be judgmental or anything of the kind. I just want to let you know God loves you so much and He wants you to choose living with Him in Heaven. He is saying it’s your call now. He has done all He is going to do when He sent His Son Jesus to make a way for us to get to Heaven. Pray this prayer if you want to be saved:
Dear God, I am a sinner. Come into my heart. I need You to save me. I believe Jesus, Your Son is the Savior of the world. I believe He died and rose from the grave. I believe He is the only way to Heaven. So save me Jesus. I pray this in Jesus’ name...Amen.. If you prayed this prayer you are saved and on your way to Heaven! Now thank Jesus for saving you! SO IT IS, IT IS SO. Amen...
