Good morning, brothers and sisters. God is good to us. When I say he is good, I can tell you from experience he is so good to me.
Brothers and sisters, for those of you who do not yet know, there is a war going on for your soul. Your soul is a part of you that consists of your mind, conscience, thoughts and emotions. Your soul continues to exist after your physical body has died. In other words, your soul, the real you, will continue to live on either in Heaven or Hell.
You see, your soul is the real you which dwells inside of your mortal body, it will never die. It will live on throughout eternity.
Just as I stated before; there is a war going on for your soul. Your soul is going to spend eternity somewhere. Either Heaven with Jesus, the one who died for our sins or in Hell with Satan, forever burning in the lake of fire. Hell has no exit, once you are there, you will remain there throughout eternity.
There are people in Hell wishing they would have trusted Jesus and given their lives to him, accepting him as their Lord and Savior. They wish they had lived their lives putting their trust in Jesus. They wish they would have repented from their wicked ways and turned to Jesus. There are souls in Hell wishing they could get another chance to live their lives over again. They wish they would have lived their lives for Jesus Christ, instead they lived their lives for Satan. Their time has passed, it is too late for them to get right with God. God gave them a chance while they were here on earth, but they rejected him and continued to do whatever they desired. They were disobedient to the word of God.
Now, we who are still alive today have a chance to make Heaven our eternal home for our souls. Do not wait too late, make up your mind today to spend eternity with Jesus in Heaven. You do not want to open your eyes in Hell.
I will say it this way, I do not want to open my eyes and find my soul confined to Hell burning throughout eternity. Now Brothers and Sisters I am not writing this to make you afraid of Heaven, but afraid of hell. Please do not go to hell. If you do, you will be sorry. When we leave this earth, our souls will spend eternity either in Heaven or Hell. I pray that you will live your life in a way that you can go to Heaven. Heaven is a place more wonderful than we can ever begin to image. It is a place of joy, beauty, peace and happiness that will never end. Heaven is a place where there will be no sin. In Heaven there will be no dying, no killing and no lying. There will be no evil in Heaven.
In Heaven, the walls are made of jasper and the city of gold, pure as glass (Revelation 21:18). The great streets of the city are of pure gold like transparent glass (Revelation 21:21). Heaven is the place where I plan to reside once I leave this earthly house, so my soul can be at rest.
Let me tell you brothers and sisters, if you chose to go to Hell your soul will be in torment burning eternally, where the fire cannot be quenched and where there is no such thing as rest. Brothers and sisters, Jesus is the only way to Heaven, so put your trust in Him; after all, God laid on Jesus all our sins. Thank you, Jesus.
Jesus said I am the way the truth and the life, no man comes to the father except by me (John 14:6). I beg you, please get right with Jesus while you still have time.
Never forget Jesus loves you and he wants you in Heaven with Him. We all need Jesus to save us from our sins. Do not allow the devil to rob you from living with Jesus in Heaven. Believe it or not, that is just what some are doing, allowing the devil to rob them from going to Heaven. You see, the job of the devil is to steal, kill and destroy. So, trust in the blood of Jesus to save you.
