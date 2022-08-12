Good morning, brothers and sisters. God is good to us. When I say he is good, I can tell you from experience he is so good to me.

Brothers and sisters, for those of you who do not yet know, there is a war going on for your soul. Your soul is a part of you that consists of your mind, conscience, thoughts and emotions. Your soul continues to exist after your physical body has died. In other words, your soul, the real you, will continue to live on either in Heaven or Hell.

