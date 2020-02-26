Had a really interesting employee grievance hearing in Van Buren County last week.
The hearing took place after the Quorum Court meeting. It was, by timing, a fairly ordinary event, something that comes up from time-to-time. An employee felt she had been fired unfairly, that the county official who fired her had not followed county policy, and a grievance was filed. This, of course, triggers a hearing.
These are fairly ordinary, if not routine events. What ones I’ve attended it’s generally down to Arkansas being an at-will state so if someone’s fired, they’re fired. (Painting with a broad brush here.) The hearing takes an hour, maybe pushing two, the Quorum Court justices vote, the firing is upheld, and we’re out before it’s all too late.
This was more than routine. The fired employee was Jamie Love, a 12 year dispatcher with the sheriff’s office. This being Clinton, everybody knew everybody (Love’s husband is a deputy, her father is the Chief of Police) and from that, public employees knowing people and people knowing public employees, the hearing room was packed, with extra chairs set out for all the attendees.
It was mostly county employees who were there, from a range of positions, including various law enforcement types. Love, with 12 years at the job, was a familiar voice on the radio, and a familiar face at the jail.
Law enforcement, wherever you enter it, is a discipline ordered by doctrine. What you have to do is written down, and the way you have to do it is written down. Period. (Think of an officer pulling out a card and reading a Miranda warning word-for-word and you get some idea.)
The argument centered on this: Love had let a lawyer enter the jail on the weekend, a Sunday, without getting permission from anyone. The lawyer was at the gate, he was there to see a client, she let him in. Various people moved around and the lawyer was able to visit with the client.
The counter argument was that when the new sheriff took office after the last election, new rules (new doctrines) were made which included weekend visitation. “New” as in “no,” weekend visitation was not allowed.
The problem became what is a visitor? That is, a lawyer, an officer of the court, are they visitors?
This was not specifically set down in the rules and Love, when faced with the decision, admitted the lawyer.
She was written up for having made this decision, and a few days later fired, on Dec. 30. (Aside: She was very pregnant at the time, a difficult pregnancy, and is now the mother of a healthy child.)
Rather than deal with the blow-by-blows of the case, we’ll just cut to the end, with some addendum: The case ran long, very long, both sides, the lawyers arguing, the evidence, and even though, as the night went on, it was just before midnight with the court justices made their decision and Love’s grievance was upheld, that she was fired unfairly.
Emberton said a few days later that she had been offered her old job back.
Okay, so that, a grievance hearing in rural Arkansas which ended finding for the woman who filed the complaint. Interesting, but life is full of interesting things, any amount of which is much more interesting than administrative hearings.
But there was this: You could tell, and you didn’t need a degree in psychology or a magnifying glass to see it, that the justices really wrestled with this one. Everybody knew everybody (it was Van Buren County after all) and when it came down to right or wrong is was a painful declaration.
They were in executive session for about 35 minutes. By rights Love and Emberton could have stayed in the room with them, but the two agreed to step out and let the Quorum Court justices hash it out among themselves.
They did, they voted, and Love has been offered her old job back.
But the thing I’ll remember is the looks on those faces as they made their votes.
It’s easy for us to look at elected officials as a monolith, and to mock them for being part of the monolith. Indeed, such has fueled comedy routines for generations. But the new Mom, the Sheriff, the justices, the many people there as very interested observers and the, most of all, obvious pain in voting, was striking.
It’s easy for us to forget it’s real lives and real people at times like this. It’s important we never forget that exactly.
