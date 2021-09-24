WHAT IF: You go to sleep tonight and wake up to find yourself standing in front of Jesus Christ to be judged.
WHAT IF: Jesus came back this very moment and called The Church (Christians) home to be with Him in Heaven. Will you go back with Him?
WHAT IF: You tried to call your Christian friend on the phone and got no answer and later found out they were gone to be with the Lord.
WHAT IF: You were listening to the news, and it stated on the broadcast that millions of people had disappeared from the face of the earth.
WHAT IF: One day you died and found yourself in the “lake of fire” simply because you never trusted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.
WHAT IF: Your unsaved family member or your friend died before you could tell them about the love of Jesus and that only He could save them.
WHAT IF: God asked you, “Why should I let you into my Heaven?” What would you say to Him?
WHAT IF: Jesus came back, and you were in bed with someone else’s husband or wife and not your own.
WHAT IF: Jesus came back and you were staying with someone doing the things you do when you are married, but you are not? You know what I mean!
WHAT IF: You died and then found out there is life after death, and you will not just be floating around in space.
WHAT IF: You die and you never believe in Heaven or Hell then you find out you are going to spend eternity in one or the other.
WHAT IF: Jesus would have said to God the Father “I have changed my mind, I don’t want to die for them, let those sinners suffer and burn in Hell.” He did not do that He came to die for us.
WHAT IF: Adam and Eve would not have eaten from the Tree of The Knowledge of Good and Evil. Just think of what this world would be like today. There would be no death, no sickness, no disease, no crying and no suffering.
WHAT IF: Abraham would have said to God “I think I’ll stay around here with my family and friends” and refused to kill his son, Isaac.
WHAT IF: You don’t go back when the rapture comes. What will you be doing? Will you be living in sin, or will you just ignore the coming of the Lord?
WHAT IF: You get left behind when Jesus comes back for His people and find yourself serving the devil day and night here on earth.
WHAT IF: One morning you wake up to find chaos much worse than it is now throughout the world.
WHAT IF: You hear on television and radio the antichrist telling all those who have been left behind to bow down and worship him, and if you don’t it will result in death.
Brothers and Sisters please do not get left behind, because those things listed above are going to happen.
WHAT IF: You woke up one morning and the sun refused to shine because the Son of God has called His people home, and those who are left behind will not see the light of God’s grace.
WHAT IF: You found yourself standing in front of Christ and your name was not written in the Lambs Book of Life.
WHAT IF: Jesus revealed to you the true identity of who He made you and not who society or life has caused you to become.
Although I wrote the above writings in 2011 and additional WHAT IFs were added in 2021 they are all still applicable today.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.