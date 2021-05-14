I want to share the following story with you today, “One day a woman named Louise fell asleep in her bed and dreamed a very fearful dream. She dreamed that someone in Hell wrote her a letter. It was to be delivered to her by a messenger. The messenger passed between the lake of burning fire and brimstone that would lead him to the outside world. Louise dreamed that the messenger walked to her house, came inside, and gently but firmly woke her up. He gave her the message, stating only that a friend had written it to her form Hell. Louise, in her dream, with trembling hands took the letter and it read:
‘My friend,
I stand in judgement now, And feel that you’re the blame somehow. On earth, I walked with you day by day, And never did you point out the way. You knew the Lord in truth and glory, But never did you me tell the story, My knowledge then was very dem: You could have led me safe to Him. Though we lived together on earth, You never told me of the second birth. And now I stand this day condemned, Because you failed to mention Him. You taught me many things It’s true. I called you “Friend” and trusted you. But I learned now that it’s too late, You could have kept me from this fate. We walked by day and talked by night, And yet you showed me not the Light. You let me live, and love, and die, You knew I’d never live on high. Yes, I called you a “friend” in life, And trusted you through joy and strife. And yet on coming to the end, I cannot, now, call you “My Friend.”
After reading the letter, Louise awoke. The dream was still so real in her mind and sweat dripped from her body in pools. She swore she could still smell the acrid smell of brimstone and smoke from her room. As she contemplated the meaning of her dream, she realized that as a Christian she had failed in her duty to “Go out to all the world and preach the gospel.” As she thought of that, she promised herself that the next day, she would call her friend Marsha and invite her to church with her. The next morning, she called Marsha, and this was the conversation:
“Yes, Bill, is Marsha there? Louise, you do not know. No, Bill, know what? Marsha was killed last night in an accident. I thought you knew.”
WHAT IF: you go to sleep tonight and wake up and find yourself standing in front of Christ to be judged?
WHAT IF: Jesus came back this very minute and called The Church (Christians) home to be with Him in Heaven?
WHAT IF: you tried to call your Christian friend on the phone and got no answer and found out later they are gone to be with the Lord?
WHAT IF: You were listening to the news and it broadcast that millions of people have disappeared from the face of the earth?
WHAT IF: One day you died and found yourself in the “lake of fire” because you never trusted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior?
WHAT IF: Your unsaved family member or your friend dies before you can tell them about the love of Jesus and that only He can save them?
WHAT IF: God ask you “why should I let you into my Heaven”? What would you say to Him?
WHAT IF: Jesus came back, and you are in the bed with someone else’s husband or wife and not your own.
WHAT IF: Jesus came back, and you were staying with someone, doing the things married people do, but you are not married? You know what I mean!
WHAT IF: You died and then you find out there is life after death, and you find out you are not going to be just out there floating around in space?
WHAT IF: you die and you never believe in Heaven or Hell then you find out you are going to spend eternity in one or the other?
WHAT IF: Jesus would have said to God, “ I have changed my mind, I don’t want to die for them, let those sinners suffer and burn in Hell?”
WHAT IF: Adam and Eve would not have eaten from The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil?
WHAT IF: Abraham would have said to God, “ I think I’ll stay around here with my family and friends,” AND REFUSED TO SACRIFICE HIS SON, ISAAC?
WHAT IF: God said to you when you stand before Him, I made you a man and not a woman, and I made you a woman not a man?”
WHAT IF: Mary made up her mind and decided she wanted to have an abortion with Jesus? Just think about that.
WHAT IF: Jesus cracks the sky to call His children home? Will you go back with Him? Stop and think about it for a minute. Will you be a part of the number who will go back with Jesus?
WHAT IF: The Holy Spirit would have rejected going to the Upper Room.
The moral of my story is do not wait too late to tell some one about Jesus. You know what, this story could become a part of any one of our lives at any time. Your life could end just like that. For we know not the day or the hour when Jesus is coming back. Prepare yourself for your death and the return of Jesus.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.