Luke 12:2-3 reads: “For there is nothing covered that will not be revealed, nor hidden that will not be known. Therefore, whatever you have spoken in the dark will be heard in the light, and what you have spoken in the ear in inner rooms will be proclaimed on the housetops.”
Good morning, brothers and sisters. We serve an awesome God. He is the God who knows everything about us. He knows what we are going to do before we even do it. He knows what we are going to say before we even speak it. He knows what we are going to think before we even think it. God is all knowing and mighty in power. God knows everything we are going to do even the things that don’t please him. He knows our good thoughts and our evil thoughts.
Brothers and sisters, we can’t hide anything from God. Every big or little thing we do or say, he knows it before it we even think or do it. Every sin we commit he already knows we are going to commit them. Even from the beginning of time when Adam and Eve ate the fruit of “the tree,” God knew they were going to eat the forbidden fruit. You may be saying, “well preacher why didn’t God stop them from eating the forbidden fruit?”
You know what? He could have but God didn’t make us puppets or robots, he made us human beings and we should obey and follow him. After all, it’s he who created us and not we ourselves. You must get this; God gave us free will. We can either follow and obey him or we can disobey him and follow satan (devil). Brothers and sisters, you can put your trust in Jesus to save you or you can turn your back on him and try to save yourself. You know what? That can never happen because only Jesus can save us if we want to be saved. For me and my household, we serve and trust Jesus to save us. I want all to get this, we all are going to stand before Jesus the righteous judge one day. Nothing will be hidden from him that day.
Even now your secretiveness is being uncovered by our almighty God. Just think about that. We serve an almighty God who knows everything about us. Nothing can be hidden from him everything is within his sight. Ask him to forgive you of your secret life because sooner or later God will uncover it. Heaven knows everything, heaven is listening. Heaven sees everything. In closing, uncover your secretiveness. If you don’t, God will.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.