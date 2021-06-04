Hello everyone!
As we bring another work week to a close, I want you to consider some unnecessary things we often do that bring preventable stress into our lives. Things we do habitually that, if not corrected, can be detrimental to our peace of mind. Today, I want to share three such things we need to immediately quit doing for our emotional health and mental wellbeing.
First, we need to quit trying to please everybody! There is absolutely nothing wrong with an eagerness to be liked. Nor is there anything wrong with a healthy desire to be loved and accepted. However, the problem arises when our craving for acceptance supersedes our longing to please God. Our desire to please God should be preeminent in our lives. This is why the Bible states in Matthew 6:33, “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” When pleasing God becomes most important in your life, everything else will supernaturally fall into place.
Second, we need to quit chasing after people! Always remember, you should never have to beg someone to stay in your life that God has ordained to be there. Yes, every relationship has its highs and lows. Disagreements along the way are normal. However, we should never try to hold on to someone that God is trying to get us to release. I have learned over the years that some relationships are toxic in nature, while others are simply seasonal. Anytime an association with a person is preventing you from moving forward in life, it is a good indication God wants you to end it. Solomon offers great advice in Proverbs 13:20, “Walk with the wise and become wise, for a companion of fools suffers harm.” In other words, do not become collateral damage because you are connected to someone else’s foolish decisions and behavior.
Thirdly, we need to quit comparing ourselves to everyone else! We are an original. There is no one on the planet quite like us. We all have been given varying degrees of strengths, weaknesses, challenges and opportunities. In fact, Jesus Himself echoes this principle in Matthew 25:15, “And unto one He gave five talents, to another two, and to another one, to each one according to his several ability …” You and I are not the same! God made each of us distinctively different. Therefore, the only person you and I should be competing with is the person in the mirror. Our daily focus should primarily be to become the best version of ourselves.
Yes, there are a lot of unnecessary things we often do that bring preventable stress into our lives. If we want to protect our emotional health and mental wellbeing, we must quit trying to please everybody. We must quit chasing after people. Finally, we must quit comparing ourselves to everyone else. I leave you with the words of the Apostle Paul found in Galatians 1:10, “Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ.”
Blessings!
