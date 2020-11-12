Hello everyone!
The words we speak are powerful. They can have a commanding and persuasive effect on the way people think and feel. For example, our words are strong enough to encourage, motivate, and inspire. Yet, they can also be robust enough to discourage, hurt, and cause a person great distress. Therefore, it is imperative that we are careful and think through what we are about to say before we speak. Today, I want to share three pivotal questions we should ask ourselves before we begin a conversation, share a social media post, or communicate in any other way.
The first question we should ask ourselves, “Is what I am about to say TRUE?” In other words, have I checked the validity of the facts I am about to share? Am I embellishing any part of the information to make myself look better or to make someone else look worse? Is there any deception in the information I am about to give out? The Bible says it best in Proverbs 12:22, “The LORD detest lying lips, but he delights in men who are truthful.” Our words are too powerful to be untruthful.
The second question we should ask ourselves, “Is what I am about to say NECESSARY?” Some information is truthful but unneeded to be said. And if it does need to be said, it may be inappropriate for you to be the one who shares it. I like how the Bible puts it in 1 Thessalonians 4:11, “Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, to mind your own business and to work with your hands, just as we told you.” The Bible makes it abundantly clear that we should focus on our own affairs, while working hard to be successful in life. Do not be a busybody. Our words are too potent to be inserting ourselves into the private matters of others.
The third and final question we should ask ourselves, “Is what I am about to say kind?” I am a firm believer that you can passionately disagree with a person without being rude, hateful, or mean-spirited in your rebuttal. Yes, what you are saying may be truthful but it does not have to come across as mean, sarcastic or demeaning. Jesus, Himself, makes it abundantly clear in Matthew 7:12, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” Simply put, Jesus admonishes us to give others the same respect and common courtesy we would want extended to us. Because our words are too influential to be used as a weapon of hurt.
Yes, the words we speak are powerful. They can have a commanding and persuasive effect on the way people think and feel. Therefore, we must think before we speak. We must ask ourselves three valuable questions before we begin our discourse: Is what I am about to say TRUE? Is what I am about to say NECESSARY? Is what I’m about to say KIND? I leave you today with the words of Jesus found in Matthew 12:36, “But I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the say of judgment.”
Blessings!!!
