Hello everyone!
I want you to know that our tongue is a powerful weapon. In fact, Proverbs 18:21 states it like this, “The tongue has the power of life and death.” In many respects, I believe our tongue is like a loaded gun. It can kill or it can protect. It is all in how you choose to use it. So today, I want to share three pivotal questions to ask yourself before you speak.
The first question to ask, “Is what I am about to say TRUE?” Before you share any information, you want to make sure the information has been proven as a fact and not just gossip. When talking to others, you also want to steer clear from exaggerating or stretching the truth. Far too often, we embellish the story to make ourselves look better. The Bible warns us in Proverbs 12:22, “The LORD detest lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy.” Always make sure what you are about to say is true and not blown out of proportion, because our God despises lying lips!
The second question to ask, “Is what I am about to say KIND?” I was taught growing up, it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it that matters. In other words, you can be truthful without being inconsiderate or unkind. This world has enough cruelty. That is why the Apostle Paul encourages us in Colossians 4:6, “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.” If you want someone to listen to you when you speak, you must first behave in a respectful, inviting manner that encourages dialogue.
The third and final question to ask, “Is what I am about to say even Necessary?” I tell people all the time, you don’t have to say everything that enters your mind. Don’t let toxic, mean spirited people goad you into a nonessential, unproductive conversation. There are some people who just want to argue and debate. They are closed minded and unwilling to consider anyone else’s opinion. When dealing with people like this 2 Timothy 2:23 gives the following advice, “Don’t have anything to do with foolish and stupid arguments, because you know they produce quarrels.” I have discovered over the years that sometimes, silence is the best option.
Yes, our tongue is a powerful weapon. It can kill or it can protect. To ensure we are using are tongues in the correct manner, we should ask three pivotal questions. Is what I’m about to say TRUE? Is it KIND? Is it NECESSARY? I leave you today with 1 Peter 3:10, “For, whoever would love life and see good days must keep their tongue from evil and their lips from deceitful speech."
Blessings!!!
