Dear God, I love you and there is no other God like you. You are the only true and living God. You are the God of Marcus, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. I love you so much, Lord. You are God, the father, the son, and the holy spirit. Lord I ask you forgive me of my many sins. I have truly sinned against you. It is only you that I can sin against. I thank you for your loving kindness and tender mercies. I thank you for your gracious grace. I thank you for watching over me and my household. I thank you for watching over my children and grandchildren. I thank you for watching over my pastor, Bishop Frank Stewart, and his lovely wife, Lady Jacqueline Stewart. I thank you for watching over my church family. I lift my entire family up to you. God we need you to help us through this day and time. Lord, our hope and trust are in you. Jesus, thank you for saving us. God, thank you for sending your son Jesus and the holy spirit. Jesus, you said you are the only way to the father, and I believe that to be true. I pray for those who don’t know you and the parting of their sins. Lord, over all the world there is chaos, but one day it will all come to and end. We stand in need of you because we cannot do anything without you. We can’t even move our little finger without you. The air we breath belongs to you. God we love you so much and we need you every second, minute and hour of the day. God thank you for healing our land. You told us to call those things that be not as though they were. I call healing in our land and in our bodies. Thank you for healing us of Covid-19. I thank you father God. You are the God of your word, there is no lie in you. God I acknowledge your son Jesus and what He did for us. He died in our place on the cross. Jesus I thank you for what you did for us. You died and got up out of the grave, so we didn’t have to experience the second death. You died for our past, present, and future sins. If it had not been for you, we would not be here today. Jesus I acknowledge you openly as the son of the living God. Yes, you are God’s son, the one and only begotten of the Father. Jesus, I thank you for dying for the sins of the entire world. God thank you for making a way for us to get to heaven and that way is through your son. Jesus is the only way to heaven.
Brothers and sisters, the price to heaven has already been paid. All you must do is trust and believe in God and live the life He wants you to live. I ask you, make Jesus your lord and savior. Believe he is the son of God. Believe he died for your sins and mine. Believe he rose from the grave on the third day. Believe he is sitting in heaven on the right hand of God the father. Repent, and be baptized in the name of Jesus for the remission of your sins. Surrender your life to him.
In closing, we are living in a win-lose world. If you live according to the plan of Jesus, you will win and live in heaven with him for eternity. If you live according to the devil’s plan, you will lose and spend eternity in hell with him. Believe me you don’t want to spend eternity in hell. As for me and my house, we are living for Jesus. Our minds are made up and there is no turning back. Now what about you?
Thank you Jesus, for adopting us as your very own and giving us the gift of life everlasting.
So it is, it is so.
