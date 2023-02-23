Back in late 2022, the Arkansas State House of Representatives put out a report that said there were 300,000 adults in my state who did not have a high school diploma. This story and report were carried in our local newspaper.

Can you believe that? In a state with only three million people, and this includes children, there are 300,000 adults who did not graduate from high school. When I read this, I said to myself, “This is totally unacceptable to me.”

