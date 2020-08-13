It was in 2000 when, in combing a recent auction purchase at an old bookstore in England, the buyer came across a poster printed in preparation for World War II.
It was the now somewhat-famous “Keep Calm and Carry On” poster prepared by the British government. Those in charge of such things knew that World War II was going to be a trial for the country, and the poster was drawn up with the intent of reinforcing the British stiff upper lip, itself a long-standing tradition of avoiding an overly-emotional response.
The poster – since its discovering having been co-opted to all sort of ends with a “Keep calm and (do the thing)” sentiment – was a reminder to the citizens to, well, maintain the stiff upper lip. It turns out the poster was not widely distributed during the war, for whatever reason governments make this sort of decision. I’m not sure it was needed. The British famously weathered The Blitz bombing campaign and their way of doing so, of maintaining the stiff upper lip, led to numerous stories of the country soldering on, of climbing across the rubble to do what had to be done.
So it appears they didn’t need that reminder. They kept calm, they carried on.
And it wasn’t like the stuff upper lip was invented for World War II. It comes from a deep tradition. For that matter it comes from an earlier time. It seems odd in this era, where a cracked fingernail leads to a 500 word social media post, but there was a time among – as they considered themselves – civilized people when a nonplussed social regard was the mark of a mature adult.
In fact it was at the turn of the century when the monocle (think Mister Peanut) was a popular fashion accessory. The single-eye lens was held in place by the muscles of the face, and in order to keep it in place, one could not react with surprise to a given stimulus.
This turn-of-the-century era was the time of Rudyard Kipling, poet, author and yes, journalist, a turn of the century British man whose poems celebrated the British experience.
And this came up in a conversation this week when Kipling’s famous poem “If” was brought up. You’ve probably heard it, or some of the 1910 poem in your rounds, as it’s something of a classic at this point.
The first two lines:
If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you ...
Yeah, we’ve all seen that on a refrigerator, or above a break-room coffee pot at some point. The shame of it is we – busy people as we are – tend to move on after those first two lines, missing out on the remainder of that first verse:
... If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too;
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:
Good stuff. It doesn’t end there of course, several verses follow, but newspaper columns only have so much room and I have a point to make.
The poem was inspired, Kipling stated later, by a military raid, a British raid against the South African Boers, which in turn led to the second Boer War. I only add that to add this: I’m no kid, and 2020 is like nothing I’ve ever seen. I’ve been to a few dances, more than a few county fairs, and can not recall a time of back-to-back mayhem like the time before us now.
This is a good time to recall the social model of our forefathers (and foremothers, sure) and consider the value of a stiff upper lip. Put it another way: It would not be unfair to compare our current times to a time of war. I don’t have to tell you the new form of mess we face at whatever vector we take out the door. These are interesting times.
But maybe, no, make that certainly, but certainly what we can do during these times is not be the one with our hair on fire (as it were), to keep our heads when those around us, in the fog of war, are losing theirs.
And keep calm; and carry on.
Kienlen is the Editor of The Van Buren County Democrat and The Sun-Times
