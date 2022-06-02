The human mind is a wonderful tool that God has given to each of us. Everything we see around us that is made by hand came as the result of some person or persons who used their wonderful mind to bring it about. It really boils down to this: If we act on good information, life is good. If we act on bad information, life can be very challenging.
If you have ever wondered why some people make bad choices, I believe I can shed some light on this important topic. You know, life should be exciting and constantly new. Worthwhile things are the best and really the only way to bring this about.
So here are three reasons why we all make both good and bad choices. No. 1: The fallen nature of man. No. 2: The principle of influence. No. 3: Social patterns that change the culture. Now, please allow me to make some brief comments about each one.
First, “The fallen nature of man.” Since Adam and Eve disobeyed God in the Garden of Eden, all of their offspring and future generations, which includes you and me, were born with a nature to sin. It’s natural and this is why we all do it.
Next, “The principle of influence.” If you will examine the lives of every person who drinks, does drugs, smokes, gambles, and has other vices, you will find one or more people in their lives who influenced them. It’s true! We all make choices because other people have influenced us. Our choice then becomes, is it for good or for evil.
And lastly, “Social patterns that change the culture. This happens slowly over an extended period of time. When the numbers are dominant and a sufficient number of people are engaged in doing a certain thing, it becomes the “norm”, and society accepts it. The end result is that the culture is changed.
Many people are being misled today with advertising or by people who encourage others to make “bad choices,” because that choice is often not revealed until it’s too late. When a person drinks alcohol, becomes an alcoholic and, in a drunken state, drives a car and takes the lives of good people, it’s only then that everyone knows they have made a bad choice. In short, good people can often lead us astray.
Please let me summarize what I have been saying: In my new book “Your Future Begins Today” the first chapter is titled, “Don’t Shoot Yourself in the Foot.” In terms of affecting people’s lives for good, it is perhaps the best writing I have ever done. This chapter simply says that sometimes we say or do things that are not in our own best interests. Some choices that I have made that work for me include the following: I don’t use drugs, smoke, vape, drink alcohol, gamble, use profanity, run with immoral or ungodly people, and I do my best to be honest, tell the truth, and treat others as I wish to be treated.
End of story, as these are all good choices.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.