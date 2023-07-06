There’s a quote by Tom Bodett that goes like this: “They say a person needs just three things in this world to be truly happy: someone to love, something to do and something to hope for.”
I’d say we all want to be truly happy in our lives and for sure I know God wants us to be happy, at peace if you will. Every time I read his word I find more and more ways he guides us (if we will only follow) to happiness.
So, this week let’s dive into our quote above and see how we can make it have an impact on our lives.
1. Someone to love. You know many surveys say that 60 percent of the people in the world are lonely. This can lead to depression and many other problems in one’s life. When God created man he himself said it is not good for him to be alone so he created “woman.” Our lives are busy, hectic and full of ups and downs. Having someone in your life to love is a release if you will from the trials of life.
Love: an intense feeling or affection.
I know that all of our readers are not married but that doesn’t mean there aren’t people in your life whom you can and do love. I believe our problem isn’t necessarily having someone to love but taking the time to love them. As a grandparent, I know that it’s both fulfilling and exhausting to spend hours with a ball of energy called a grandchild. But, oh my, the love they show me in their lives is so amazing, therefore I just don’t worry about the exhaustion part, it will be OK.
All of us I dare say have someone – spouse, children, grandchildren, parents, friends – that we have an intense feeling or affection for in our lives. Why, even my pets fall into that category, and I for sure love my pets.
So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three: but the greatest of these is love. 1 Cor 13:13.
Take time today and every day to tell those you love how much you love them, it will impact both of you.
2. Something to do. When I told my friends that I was going to retire, I often heard these words, what in the world are you going to do. Fast forward two years into retirement and I know here these words from my wonderful wife: Joe, do you know you were never this busy when you worked.
Folks we all need something to do in our lives. Something meaningful, fulfilling and I’d add exciting. When you work often time your things to do are directed a lot by someone else, but that is still valuable. For me, retirement has been a way for me to do things meaningful in my life without others telling me what it has to be. God guides us in our lives to know what’s important to do. Serving others is important and as you search your heart and seek guidance from God this will be revealed to you. Our lives are meaningful when we are serving others and I bet as you search you’ll figure out what this looks like for you.
Matthew 20:28 says: “Even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve! Let Christ’s example be our model in our life.”
Something to do, why there’s just so many opportunities, good luck discovering.
3. Something to hope for. Think about taking a vacation, let’s say a big vacation. Do you recall all the planning and preparation that takes place. I’d bet there’s a lot of excitement that happens as well.
We all need hope in our life. We could be going through an illness and we hope for good health. We could be at the end of our rope with our job and hope for a new one.
Hope: a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to occur.
Living life with hope is a lot like living life with faith. “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1.
It is exciting to hope for something in one’s life, and it can also be the thing that keeps you going from day to day.
Live today with “hope” trusting in God to meet your needs according to His plan for you in your life. When you are living your life in God’s will there is no better way for you to be living.
Someone to love, something to do and something to hope for, keys to a happy life indeed.
