There’s a quote by Tom Bodett that goes like this: “They say a person needs just three things in this world to be truly happy: someone to love, something to do and something to hope for.”

I’d say we all want to be truly happy in our lives and for sure I know God wants us to be happy, at peace if you will. Every time I read his word I find more and more ways he guides us (if we will only follow) to happiness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.