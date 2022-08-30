You’ve probably heard of Ferdinand Porsche, developer of exotic Porsche automobiles but you may not now he was the father of the iconic Bug. A Nazi Party member under Adolph Hitler back in the 30s, the Beetle sold more than 23 million in its 81-year run as “the people’s car” before being retired in 2019.
Akin to the Model T, the Beetle is the most recognizable car ever built.
While it’s no Beetle, VW’s restyled Tiguan is the company’s sales leader nowadays as a compact SUV, the only one that boasts an available third-row seat. This is important for young families since big guys’ Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 have no third-row option.
Our top-of-the-line tester, the SEL R-Line 4Motion (all-wheel drive) showed off its new styling outside and in the cabin where digital gauges are now standard, new steering wheel controls are miniaturized and upscale interiors are available for a price.
Exterior changes include new LED lighting, sporty alloy wheels and new bumpers and grille.
Looks are important and its European styling make it a standout among rivals’ Ford Escape, Nissan Rogue and Kia Sorento. Hints of its German heritage are noticeable in side panels where the Tiguan shares a resemblance to BMW and Mercedes styling.
The Tiguan is available in four trim levels including base S, SE, SE R-Line Black and SEL R-Line, each competitively priced from $27,785 to $38,615.
All models are powered by a turbo-four cylinder developing 184 ponies and mated with an eight- speed automatic transmission. All but the SEL come standard with front-wheel drive.
In our independent testing, we were pleased with highway travel performance but getting up to speed is disappointing. Off the line, the Tiguan has trouble finding the right gear and the resulting turbo lag keeps performance sub-par. Our repeated tests from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour recorded 9.2 ticks, less than some rivals.
Once up to speed though, the Tiguan does a respectable job providing a hushed ride at highway speeds. Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual driving modes are available. In addition, our all-wheel drive tester added Onroad, Snow, Offroad and Custom Off-Road settings that adjust gears and suspension.
Cargo room in our tester was compatible with rivals. With second row seats upright there is nearly 38 cubic feet of space that enlarges to 74 when seats are folded.
Driver-assist features including adaptive cruise, blind spot alerts, emergency braking and lane keeping worked well but we took issue with extensive use of touch sensitive switches instead of physical buttons for adjustments to climate control, navigation, audio and apps.
Adjustments were not difficult while parked with eyes fixed on control panels but doing so while driving requires attention to controls and not on the road – something we don’t recommend.
Tiny steering wheel controls that manipulate adaptive cruise control functions were also difficult to adjust while driving.
Aside from its few deficiencies, the Tiguan is a fun car to drive, is reasonably priced and has good fuel economy.
What was reviewed:
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine: 2.0-liter-inline turbo four-cylinder -184 horsepower, 221 lb.-ft of torque.
EPA estimated fuel economy: 21 city, 28 highway, 24 combined
Assembled: The Tiguan is assembled in Puebla, Mexico U.S. / Canadian parts content – 5 percent, major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 35 percent. Country of origin; engine and transmission – Mexico
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Tiguan its highest ranking of “Good” in small and moderate overlap frontal protection, side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection and a “Superior” rating for its crash avoidance and mitigation system. In partial testing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Tiguan five stars out of a possible five in side crash testing for driver and passenger and four stars in rollover protection.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000 bumper to bumper; 4-year/50,000-mile. (Both have been 6-year/72,000 miles.) 2-year/20,000-mile complimentary maintenance (new).
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
