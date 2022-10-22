‘Till” is written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu (writer and director of “Clemency”) and co-written by Keith Beauchamp and Michael Reilly based on the true story of Mamie Till Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall”), the mother of Emmett Till. The film details Mamie’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.

I’ve known about the story of Emmett Till for awhile, however I haven’t known the fullest extent of everything that went down in detail until watching this movie. I also had no knowledge of the story of his mother, Mamie, and all of what she went through in order to try and bring justice for her son against those that were responsible for his murder. “Till” highlights all of that from why Emmett Till, a Chicago-born Black teenager, went to Mississippi during the height of racial tensions in the mid-1950s in the first place to the court case and public scrutiny she endured and the aftermath of all of that.

