I find myself begging things to slow down all the time.
I feel like the moment I put my feet on the road, everyone, including myself, is in such a big hurry all the time.
I find myself begging things to slow down all the time.
I feel like the moment I put my feet on the road, everyone, including myself, is in such a big hurry all the time.
It’s not like we’re given much choice in the matter. There is a finite amount of time each day to do what seems to be an infinite amount of work.
I wake up, slurp down some coffee, eat my oatmeal (with fresh strawberries) and hurry to the office. Somewhere in the middle of all that are small conversations with my wife, watching my 2-year-old son toddle around the house, ask for cookies and bananas and milk, watch cartoons contentedly on the couch.
Then, like I’m taking off from the starting blocks of the 100-meter dash, I’m off.
I’ve got a paper to put out.
I’ve got edits to get done on the book.
I’ve got to hit the gym.
I’ve gotta pick up the kids from school.
I’ve got to write, write, write.
I’ve got to read, read, read.
I’m fine with the pace. I’m fine with the work. What I want to make slow down are the little moments. Like the ones with my wife. The ones with my kids. Playing catch in the yard with my sons as the sun oozes red across the treetops.
I tell myself, “Don’t blink. Blink and you’ll miss it.”
But here I am. Blinking again.
My oldest graduates high school next year.
My daughter, the year after that.
The other two are 7 and 2. But they were babies the last time I blinked? How could that be?
I’m always on the lookout for ways to slow things down. Mindfulness. Deliberate motion. Paying attention.
Nothing has fixed it.
But here are a few things that help:
Baseball.
Books.
Hot tea.
I’m taking suggestions.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His debut novel, Strong Like You, is set to release in spring of 2024. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
