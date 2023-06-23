During the summer, temperatures can soar. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports an average of 702 heat-related deaths per year and over 9,000 heat-related hospitalizations annually.

It’s important to avoid overexercising and overheating, especially for people over 65, overweight individuals or those with conditions like poor circulation or heart disease. Since exercising outdoors during the summer can be tricky, here are some tips to keep cool during summer workouts.

