Hello everyone!
I want you to know that success in 2021 is within your reach. Success in my opinion can be defined as “maximizing your God given potential.” I personally believe that God has given each of us a diverse array of talents, resources, and abilities. Therefore, it is unwise to compare ourselves to anyone else. We should simply focus on being better each day. So today, I want to share three universal tips on achieving success.
The first tip for success is daily prayer. I often describe prayer as having a conversation with God. Hebrews 4:16 states, “Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” I passionately believe that we need God’s help every day to be successful. Therefore, I choose to pray for his guidance. I ask Him to guide my decisions as they relate to my faith, family, finances, and the direction of my future. Getting God’s perspective on daily decisions is paramount for success in 2021.
The second tip for success is in the power of praise. Praise has often been defined as, “Our expression of approval.” The Bible says in Psalm 150:6, “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD.” It is always right and appropriate to express our approval for the things God has done in our lives. We should praise Him for the many blessing He has bestowed on us. We should praise Him for His protection and His correction. We should praise Him for His kindness and tender mercies. When we express our approval for who God is and what He has done, it changes our focus from the problem to the problem solver. Dwelling on solutions rather than the setbacks of life is critical to our success in 2021.
The third tip for success is having patience. I often characterize patience as the ability to wait with a good attitude. We all have found ourselves in predicaments where we have been forced to wait. But how many of us have endured those difficult, unpleasant, or embarrassing moments with a good attitude? How many of us can truthfully say I endured without pouting, complaining, or getting mad and inadvertently taking my frustrations out on those around me? The Bible makes it plain in Galatians 6:9, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not GIVE UP.” One thing I know for sure is that success takes time. Consequently, having a positive attitude while going through the process is vital to our success in 2021.
Yes, success in 2021 is within your reach. You should simply focus on being better each day by utilizing prayer, praise, and patience. Today, I want to leave you with one of my favorite scriptures pertaining to success. Joshua 1:8, “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”
Blessings!!!
