One of my colleagues traveled abroad. Upon his return, he claimed that he was gone for a long time. In contrast, his coworkers thought his trip was so short that they hardly noticed that he was gone. Why did time seem to pass slowly for my colleague and quickly for his officemates? It wasn’t that they were glad to see him go. Instead, it came down to how we all make decisions.

During normal times, we all spend a lot of time on autopilot. We follow routines that do not force us to think very much. We drive to work the same way every day. Once there, we face similar tasks. A professor might give a lecture that he already gave last semester. A plumber might replace a faucet, using almost the same steps he always uses. The professor, the plumber, and the rest of us have so much routine in our lives that we usually do not have to actively figure out how to deal with new situations.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.