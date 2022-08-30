In 2021, we lost 555 of our neighbors here in Arkansas to drug overdose. Across the nation, we lost over 107,000 Americans to drug overdose – this translates to a fatal overdose nearly every five minutes. Nearly two-thirds of these deaths are opioid-related.

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. On this day, we remember those we lost due to opioid and other drug overdoses, show support to the family and friends these individuals left behind, and continue to rally behind those who are struggling today.

