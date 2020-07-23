Knock, knock! Who's there? JESUS!
Hello everyone. Jesus is knocking on the door of your heart. Right now, He wants to come in and talk with you. He wants to tell you how much He loves you.
Don't be afraid to open the door of your heart and let Him in. He wants you to know He is the ONLY way to Heaven. He wants you to know He sees and knows all things. He wants you to know He can forgive you of your sins. He wants you to know you can't hide anything from Him.
Brothers and sisters, Jesus knows and sees every one of our sins that we have committed. He knows every sin you are going to commit before you even do it! Jesus knows every sin you are going to commit before you were even born. Jesus wants you to know the cost of sin is already paid for with His precious blood. You see, two thousand years ago, Jesus went to Calvary Cross and died for the sins of the whole world. Jesus did it because He loves us.
John 3:16 reads: For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. He wants you to know there is no greater love than His love. There is no greater love than a man who would lay down his life for a friend. (John 15:13) Amen... Now when Jesus died that wasn't the end of Him because in three days, He got up out of the grave with all power in His hand.
Yes, brothers and sisters, today is the day of salvation. You know? I just love being a witness for Jesus to others. I love writing about Jesus every chance I get. People have asked me why I don't write about something else other than the coming of the Lord. I tell them, the coming of the Lord is real! The coming of the Lord is going to be the biggest event that's going to take place in this day and time. I tell them to be aware, when Jesus comes back people are going to say to one another: what's going on? What's happening? They are going to ask the question: where did Brother and Sister Chandler go? They were just here standing beside me! Now they have disappeared out of my sight.
Not only Brother and Sister Chandler, but it's going to be happening to people all over the world. Disappearing from the face of the earth. I feel it in my spirit, it's going to take place sooner than we think. The coming of the Lord is getting closer and closer to taking place in our lifetime. But no man knows the day or the hour. Yes, brothers and sisters, today is the day of salvation! Question? Who or what is worth being left behind when Jesus comes back?
Now I want you to just think about that.
In closing, will you be one of the ones standing and gazing in the sky wondering what's going on? Will you be one of those looking around for your family and friends and they are nowhere to be found? There are people who ask me why I write about the coming of the Lord so much. And I tell them, God uses people to warn people about His return. So, I guess He's using me. No, we don't know the day it's going to take place. Only God knows! And you know what? His Son, Jesus and the Angels in Heaven don't even know when it's going to happen! So, my job is to prepare people about the coming of the Lord so they can prepare themselves for that great day.
It will be a happy day for some and a sad day for others when Jesus comes back. Now what will it be for you? Will it be a happy day for you or will it be a sad day for you? Brothers and sisters, I want everyone to understand. It's not about me! It's about the coming of the Lord Jesus, our loving Savior. You must understand, salvation only comes through Jesus. The meaning of salvation is: the saving of the soul from sin and its consequence. SO IT IS, IT IS SO... Amen...
contact Marcus at: mchandler2011@hotmail.com
