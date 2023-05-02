To me, a dinner without dessert seems incomplete. Even if it’s just a cookie or a piece of fruit, these last few bites can leave you feeling satisfied. Isn’t that why desserts were created? There’s nothing like a little indulgence before you leave the dinner table. At least, that’s my opinion. Hopefully, these recipes will help you to see things my way.

Today, I want to share with you two very different desserts. They both are great accompaniments to any meal. The first is a fruit-based dessert, Blueberry Spoon Bread. The second features a flavor that most have loved since childhood, Chocolate Meringue Pie. After you collect the sugar from your pantry, let’s head to the kitchen!

Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.

