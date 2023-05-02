To me, a dinner without dessert seems incomplete. Even if it’s just a cookie or a piece of fruit, these last few bites can leave you feeling satisfied. Isn’t that why desserts were created? There’s nothing like a little indulgence before you leave the dinner table. At least, that’s my opinion. Hopefully, these recipes will help you to see things my way.
Today, I want to share with you two very different desserts. They both are great accompaniments to any meal. The first is a fruit-based dessert, Blueberry Spoon Bread. The second features a flavor that most have loved since childhood, Chocolate Meringue Pie. After you collect the sugar from your pantry, let’s head to the kitchen!
Blueberry Spoon Bread
I know it’s a little soon for peak blueberry season here in Arkansas. This is a great dessert that can also double as breakfast. Don’t let the grits fool you. They add great texture to this recipe.
5 tablespoons butter, divided
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Position oven rack in center and place a 10-inch cast iron skillet or a 9x11-inch baking dish inside the oven to preheat.
Combine apple juice, brown sugar and salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat; bring almost to a boil. Gradually add quick grits while stirring vigorously with a wooden spoon. Stir continuously until mixture is thick, about 5 minutes; remove from heat. Stir in 3 tablespoons of butter; let mixture sit until cooled to the touch. Add eggs and baking powder; mix well.
Remove cast-iron skillet or baking dish from oven. Add 2 tablespoons of butter; carefully swirl melted butter to grease entire inside surface. Spoon batter into hot skillet. Evenly distribute blueberries over top. Return to oven and bake for 55 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Nothing screams dessert more to me than chocolate. Here is a very traditional dessert. It is made untraditionally by making the filling in the microwave.
1/4 cup self-rising flour
1 cup, plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
1 9-inch prepared pie crust
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
Directions: Combine egg yolks, flour, chocolate syrup, 1 cup sugar and milk in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir, microwave at high power for 4 minutes; repeat process twice. Pour mixture into pie shell. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Add egg whites and cream of tartar to a large bowl; beat until stiff peaks form. Fold in remaining sugar and vanilla. Mound meringue atop pie; covering filling completely. Bake until meringue is lightly golden, about 10 minutes. Chill before serving.
Tommy Centola, the Creole Cajun Chef, is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Searcy after Hurricane Katrina and has published his second cookbook, “Creole & Cajun Comfort Food.” More information is available on his website www.creolecajunchef.com and on Facebook @creolecajunchef.
