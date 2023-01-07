It’s that time of year again where myself and many other critics around the globe share their best films of the year list. Now that the world is slowly starting to finally get itself out of the pandemic, movies are doing the same with this year, 2022, having been a very excellent year for movies in my opinion, at least definitely the best year for movies since the pandemic began. I’ve seen almost 200 new feature-length releases this year between trips to the movie theater, screenings at film festivals and viewings from the comfort of my own home on streaming and I’m very satisfied with the top 10 that I have. Here is, in my opinion, the ten best films that 2022 had to offer.
Honorable Mentions
Aftersun
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Girl Picture
10. Top Gun: Maverick
First up on my top 10 list is the over three decade-long awaited sequel that took the county by storm this summer. Currently the second highest grossing film of the year worldwide, “Top Gun: Maverick” was unquestionably the film of the summer and has landed a spot on my top 10 list. I was not a huge fan of the original film and if you would’ve told me at the beginning of this year that the Top Gun sequel would end up on my list, I would’ve laughed in your face, but alas, here we are. Seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” on the big screen was truly an experience that I will never forget. As I said in my review for this movie, this is blockbuster filmmaking at its best. It’s currently streaming on Paramount+.
9. Barbarian
“Barbarian” is yet another theater experience I’ll never forget (that’s probably going to be a running theme on this list). I had no idea what I was getting myself into before watching this movie but it quickly became not only my favorite horror movie of the year, but one of my favorite movies of the year in general. With surprises at every turn, genuine scares and a non-stop entertaining thrill-ride, I could not recommend “Barbarian” to horror fans enough. It’s currently streaming on HBO Max.
8. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Based on a series of short YouTube videos from over a decade ago, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” blends live action and stop-motion animation together to deliver one of the best films of the year. This movie is like a 90-minute long warm hug that is probably the sweetest and most adorable film you’ll ever watch. No movie this year, and honestly no movie in a while, has made me grin ear-to-ear and tear up as much as this movie does. It’s a beautiful love letter to life, innocence and family. It’s available to rent wherever you rent movies online.
7. The Batman
“The Batman” might be three hours long, but it’s three hours that I loved every single second of. In a world where the superhero genre is oversaturated and it feels like we’re getting a new comic book movie blockbuster every single month, “The Batman” came to shake things up a bit and deliver something that felt incredibly fresh. I love detective movies (as you’ll see with two other films coming up later on this list), and this neo-noir thriller delivered everything I wanted from the genre. It’s currently streaming on HBO Max.
6. Decision to Leave
“Decision to Leave” is the second of three detective movies on this list and definitely deserves its spot here. From the acclaimed director Park Chan-wook, this is a South Korean mystery film following a detective solving a mysterious murder of a man who develops a fascination for the man’s widow. This was a gorgeous detective story that perfectly blended so many genres together from mystery, to thriller to romance. If you’re into South Korean films, check this out on Mubi or wherever you rent movies online.
5. The Woman King
Viola Davis is my favorite actress of all time so of course her new movie is going to end up on my list, but this isn’t just here because of Oscar-winning actress, it’s here because it is genuinely that good. It’s a thrilling work of art from director Gina Prince-Bythewood that deserves to be recognized on the same level of other classic epics of its kind like “Braveheart” or “Gladiator.” It’s a film that was surrounded by controversy, but it overcomes that to deliver a very action-packed viewing experience. It’s available wherever you went movies online.
4. Cha Cha Real Smooth
Now for my top four which are all of the movies from this year that I gave a perfect five star rating to. First up, AppleTV+’s Sundance Film Festival award winning film “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” This is, for me, one of the most relatable movies of all time because I first watched this at a time where I was in the exact same position in life as the main character in the film. It quickly became a new comfort movie for me and I’ve already rewatched it twice this year. It’s currently streaming on AppleTV+.
3. RRR
“RRR” is an Indian action epic that needs to be seen to be believed because of how insane it truly is. It’s three hours long, but those three hours honestly fly by because of just how entertaining and thrilling the story is. It tells the fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they begin fighting for their country in 1920s British-occupied India. This movie has action sequences like no other Hollywood blockbuster has been able to showcase ever and brings originality in storytelling to a whole new level. It’s currently streaming on Netflix.
2. Everything Everywhere All At Once
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” is probably the movie that will show up on most people’s top ten of the year list and for good reason, this movie rules. In a world where the multiverse has become a popular idea to explore in film, this is the movie that has, so far at least, done it the best. This is a crazy premise that is able to be both entertaining and heartfelt at the same time. It mixes so many tones, genres, emotions and storyline at once that is an awe-inspiring balancing act that shouldn’t work, but somehow does. It’s currently available on Showtime or wherever you rent movies online.
1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
If you know me at all, then the sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” being number one on my “best movies of the year” list shouldn’t come as any type of shock. “Glass Onion” was my most anticipated movie all year and it somehow blew away my own ridiculously high expectations for it. I knew I was going to love it, I even probably assumed that it would end up number one on my top 10 list, but I never expected to love it this much. I’ve already seen it three times, probably will watch it for a fourth sometime soon, and it honestly just gets better after each watch. It’s currently streaming on Netflix.
